Thiago has reflected on a “very emotional” winner for Alisson at West Brom, before urging Liverpool to turn their focus to Burnley on Wednesday, saying “that’s our final.”

The scenes as the Liverpool squad swarmed their No. 1 following his last-minute header at the Hawthorns were full of emotion.

Alisson, who tragically lost his father in February before welcoming a new son to his family earlier this month, has experienced a rollercoaster in 2021.

It was clear on his face as he came off the pitch on Sunday, and this resonated through his team-mates, with Thiago explaining in his interview with LFCTV.

“We were very emotional with the situation, because of all we have been through and mostly Ali as well, with his situation,” he said.

“So we are very glad for the game we made, but even more happy for him.”

Also speaking to LFCTV, Andy Robertson added: “Everyone’s been through a rubbish time, but him particularly, not being able to go back to Brazil after losing his dad, and everything like that.

“The amount of emotions that man has probably felt this whole year, welcoming a baby boy into the family, it’s incredible.

“We’ve always been one big family, when one of us hurts we all hurt, we all felt the impact when his father sadly passed away.

“For him, I think the emotions got to him. It’s an incredible, emotional moment for him and I’m sure there won’t be a dry eye for him back in Brazil. Clearly, his dad’s looking over him.”

Thiago is a serial winner, with this season the first in which he hasn’t won a trophy of any kind and the first since 2012 in which he hasn’t won a league title, forcing him to adjust to a new battle.

But his experience shines through as he speaks on Liverpool’s situation, fighting for a top-four finish against the odds, saying “it’s football.”

“Always you can not have your day but you can win and you can have an amazing day but you lose,” he said.

“It’s football, at the end we created the chances, we deserved that last goal, so we are very happy with it.”

The Spaniard continued: “First of all, we have to face Burnley there, it will be a tough game.

“I think that’s our final, not the next one but that one is the most important.”

For Robertson, it is important to not get carried away with the scenes at the Hawthorns, reminding Alisson that there are still two clean sheets to play for.

“We’ll let Ali maybe enjoy his moment, maybe five, 10 minutes, then we’ll ask a clean sheet from him on Wednesday because we’re still in the hunt,” he explained.

“We’re still in it, but it’s going to be incredible difficult.

“We now go to Turf Moor, where there’ll be fans, Burnley have had a good season, strong, powerful and we need to be at our best.

“We need to be more clinical than we were today to get the three points which takes it into the last game.

“We still need six points to be in the Champions League and then we can maybe sit back with a bit of satisfaction.”