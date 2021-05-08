Liverpool host Southampton tonight in their first game in a fortnight, looking to maintain their top-four push. Here’s how to watch online and on TV worldwide.

The Reds’ hopes of securing a place in next season’s Champions League took a slight boost on Friday night, as Leicester suffered a shock 4-2 defeat to Newcastle.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side still have a lot of ground to make up, however, with Tottenham, West Ham and Chelsea also in the running for a top-four finish, and it will likely require a perfect run to stand a chance of doing so.

Tonight brings the opportunity to kickstart that, with Southampton visitors at Anfield and arriving in the fourth-worst run of form in the Premier League.

No side has conceded more goals in the last six games in the English top flight (15), though Saints have scored as many as Liverpool during that time, with both finding the back of the net just eight times.

The Reds are unbeaten in five, however, and Klopp will be desperate to pick up all three points with Europe in his sights.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

The match gets underway at 8.15pm (BST) – or 3.15pm in New York, 12.15pm in Los Angeles, 5.15am (Sunday) in Sydney, 11.15pm in Dubai and 10.15pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Southampton is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which are available to live stream with Sky GO.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Southampton and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest league game on the following channels worldwide:

