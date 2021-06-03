Though the new campaign is still two months away, the prices have been set for the 2021/22 Fantasy Premier League , with a number of bargains in the Liverpool squad.

The start of the season always brings an element of excitement, as a fresh start for players and fans after the term just gone.

For Liverpool this time, it brings the opportunity to renew their push for the Premier League title, having seen their defence of the crown crumble under the stress of an injury crisis.

Hopefully, the return of key names and the addition of new faces will give Jurgen Klopp‘s side the boost they need to top the table come next May.

For fans, another aspect of the new campaign comes with Fantasy Premier League , with debate ongoing throughout the summer months over who should make the cut.

Though things can change drastically between now and the trip to Norwich on August 14, Liverpool’s FPL prices have already been revealed – including one for summer signing Ibrahima Konate.

Interestingly Konate is valued at £5.5m, which is more than both Joe Gomez (£5m) and Joel Matip (£5m), who have both dropped by £0.5m since the start of last season.

This would suggest that Konate is expected to come in as first-choice partner to Virgil van Dijk, but if fit, Gomez will lay a claim to the spot, which could make him a bargain in FPL.

Gomez is not a goalscorer, but a more stable Liverpool defence, with Fabinho as No. 6 and Alisson between the sticks, could tally a high rate of clean sheets if consistency is found.

Elsewhere, Curtis Jones (£5m) could be another bargain despite a £0.5m price rise from last season, with the 20-year-old due for a more prominent role in Klopp’s midfield.

Jones finished last season as the Reds’ joint-fifth top goalscorer, with four, having also laid on five assists in all competitions.

Still classed as a midfielder despite often playing up front for Liverpool, Diogo Jota (£7.5m) is the third candidate as FPL bargain, even though – like Jones – his price tag has risen, in his case by £1m.

Jota could assume duties as a first-choice starter in his second season at Anfield, and having netted nine times in 19 league appearances last term, he could be another strong pick in FPL.

Across the board, only four Liverpool players saw their price rise for 2021/22, those being Jones (£5m), Mohamed Salah (£12.5m), Nat Phillips (£4.5m) and Rhys Williams (£4.5m).

Thirteen have seen a drop in value, including Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (£6m), Naby Keita (£5m), Roberto Firmino (£9m) and Kostas Tsimikas (£4m).

FPL Prices, 2021/22

Goalkeepers

Alisson 6.0 (=)

Adrian 4.5 (=)

Kelleher 4.5 (=)

Defenders

Alexander-Arnold 7.5 (=)

Robertson 7.0 (=)

Van Dijk 6.5 (=)

Konate 5.5 (NEW)

Gomez 5.0 (-0.5)

Matip 5.0 (-0.5)

Phillips 4.5 (+0.5)

R.Williams 4.5 (+0.5)

Davies 4.0 (-1.0)

Tsimikas 4.0 (-1.0)

N.Williams 4.0 (=)

Midfielders

Salah 12.5 (+0.5)

Mane 12.0 (=)

Jota 7.5 (=1.0)

Shaqiri 6.0 (-0.5)

Oxlade-Chamberlain 6.0 (-0.5)

Thiago 5.5 (-0.5)

Fabinho 5.5 (=)

Minamino 5.5 (-1.0)

Milner 5.0 (-0.5)

Henderson 5.0 (-0.5)

Keita 5.0 (-0.5)

Jones 5.0 (+0.5)

Forwards

Firmino 9.0 (-0.5)

Origi 5.0 (-0.5)