8 images of how Anfield will look after expansion to 61,000

Anfield is to be home to 61,000 Reds on matchday from 2023 onwards after a landmark day whereby Liverpool were granted permission to kickstart their next expansion phase.

The stadium is to look incredible both up-close and from further afield, with the new Anfield Road end to create an imposing view in the skyline alongside the Main Stand.

Work on the £60 million new stand has already started in earnest after a year delay due to the pandemic, with the turnstiles set to open in time for the 2023/24 season.

It acts as another huge step in matching Liverpool’s on-field ambitions with those off of it, and it is going to be a thing of beauty – inside and out.

New pedestrian and cycle routes will be put in place on the edge of Stanley Park as the stand sees the original road rerouted.

The look will be seamless with the exiting Main Stand, with both having been designed by KSS Architects.

And are we saving the best until last? You bet we are, check out this beauty of what the finished article will look like!

Roll on the day Reds can walk through the turnstiles.