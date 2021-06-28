PSV Eindhoven striker Donyell Malen has been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer, and manager Roger Schmidt has now admitted it is “likely” he will leave.

Back in April, Dutch publication Voetbal International claimed that Liverpool were among the sides interested in PSV’s No. 9, who scored 27 goals in 45 games last season.

It was even suggested that the Reds were leading the race to sign the 22-year-old, with his market value at the time projected as £26.1 million by Transfermarkt.

Since then, Malen has represented the Netherlands at the Euros and, according to Sky Germany, has been subject of talks between Liverpool and PSV over a deal that could be worth around £34 million.

While it was a questionable story given the source, it stands to reason that the ex-Arsenal youngster would be of interest to Jurgen Klopp, with it likely a new striker is brought in.

Now, in an interview with NOS, Schmidt – who has been PSV manager for just over a year – has conceded that both Malen and right-back Denzel Dumfries are “likely to leave” this summer.

“That’s how it goes in football, especially at PSV, we lose one or two good players every year,” he said, frankly.

“It has been clear to me for some time that Donyell and Denzel are likely to leave.

“Actually last summer, I also took it into account.

“If they do stay, that is great, but we have to prepare ourselves that we will have to play without both next season.”

There is no suggestion from NOS that Liverpool are pushing for a deal for Malen, but given his age, profile and experience it would make sense that he would be on the club’s radar.

A fluid centre-forward, the youngster is capable of operating in a variety of roles while both scoring and creating, having also laid on 10 assists in his 45 outings for PSV last term.

While the Netherlands’ Euros campaign ended on Sunday night, Malen ended the tournament having also assisted two goals in his four appearances, leading the line alongside Memphis Depay.

With question marks over Roberto Firmino‘s role as undisputed first choice, it would benefit Liverpool to bring in more competition for the starting role in attack, particularly as Divock Origi nears the exit.

If the asking price is around £34 million, it could be a bargain for a player of Malen’s quality and potential, and PSV are clearly willing to sell.