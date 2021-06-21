Sepp van den Berg will stay out on loan for the 2021/22 campaign, with the Dutch defender completing a season-long switch to Preston North End in the Championship.

Van den Berg spent the second half of last season with Preston, having moved to Deepdale as part of the deal that saw Ben Davies arrive at Liverpool.

The 19-year-old impressed despite a change of manager at North End, making 16 appearances of the second-tier club, of which 14 came as a right-back.

Such was his impact for the club that Preston sought an extended stay, and holding first option due to the terms of Davies’ switch to Anfield in February, they were able to reach an agreement swiftly.

Liverpool have now confirmed Van den Berg will remain with Frankie McAvoy’s side for the entirety of 2021/22, though there is a short break clause in the deal which can be activated in January.

Van den Berg is hoping his time in the Championship will steel him for a first-team place at Liverpool the season after – with McAvoy planning to use him at centre-back this time around.

“I’m very pleased. I said it last season at the end that I would love to come back and I was really happy it worked out,” the Reds’ No. 72 told pnefc.net.

“I’m just looking forward to playing a whole season now and playing from the start.

“Hopefully I’ll see the fans very soon and of course see the players and the staff again. I really enjoyed last season so I’m just really excited for the upcoming season.”

Preston beat competition from a number of other Championship clubs to sign Van den Berg again, while there has also been interest from sides in Germany, Belgium and Switzerland.

The teenager is the second Liverpool player to leave on loan so far this summer, following Adam Lewis’ move to join Livingston in the Scottish top tier.

All the best, Sepp!