Liverpool are among the clubs interested in Ajax teenager Ryan Gravenberch, with the Dutchman listed as one of the possible targets to replace Gini Wijnaldum.

Gravenberch has just completed his first full season as part of the Ajax first team, making 47 appearances in all competitions, scoring five goals and assisting six.

He made debut for the Dutch club as a 16-year-old in 2018, however, with the coaches in Amsterdam long aware of the talent they have on their hands.

Now 19, Gravenberch is part of the Netherlands squad at the Euros, and is attracting admirers across Europe – including, it would seem, Liverpool.

Goal‘s Neil Jones has named the midfielder along with four others that the Reds are interested in as they weigh up possible replacement for Wijnaldum, who has joined PSG on a free transfer.

Alongside Lille’s Renato Sanches, Brighton’s Yves Bissouma, Borussia Monchengladbach’s Florian Neuhaus and Aston Villa’s John McGinn, Gravenberch is named as the “more intriguing” option.

There is no indication of an imminent move for the teenager, but Liverpool are “certainly fans” having witnessed him up close in the two Champions League clashes last season.

It is not the first time Gravenberch has been linked with the Reds, and back in May his father, Ryan Sr., told Ajax Showtime that he feels the No. 8 should stay in Amsterdam for another season.

“He has to take that last step at Ajax. He just has to and he hasn’t done it yet,” he said.

“I want him to reach full maturity at Ajax, so as far as I’m concerned he will just stay with Ajax.

“He has only played one full season now and that was of course quite good, but next season he will have to play even better.”

He added: “I’m not going to push him to that, that makes no sense with Ryan. But he also realizes that. He also thinks that it is best for him to stay at Ajax.

“In my heart – and also in Ryan’s – he first develops further at Ajax before he takes a step higher.”

If Liverpool are to move for Gravenberch, then, it may be that they are forced to wait at least another season to get their man – and if he is their priority target, it could be that the Reds do in fact sit tight until 2022.

However, it cannot be denied that Wijnaldum’s departure leaves a gaping hole in Jurgen Klopp‘s squad, regardless of suggestions of more starts for Curtis Jones in his place.