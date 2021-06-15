Loris Karius will be among the first names to report back to Kirkby for pre-season training on July 12, but the goalkeeper has no chance of a future at Liverpool.

Karius has not played a competitive game for the Reds since the 2018 Champions League final, having spent two seasons on loan with Besiktas and last time out at Union Berlin.

He failed to hold down a first-choice starting place in the German capital, making only five appearances for Union which saw him concede four goals and keep three clean sheets.

It is undoubtedly a difficult time for Karius, and this summer could bring a decisive move for the 27-year-old as he enters the final year of his contract with Liverpool.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the German will be back for pre-season training this summer, but the club “will not stand in the way of any permanent deal” as his representatives seek a move.

The Reds “have not put a price” on Karius at this stage – despite reports of valuations for the likes of Marko Grujic, Harry Wilson and Divock Origi – but are claimed to be “under no pressure to accept a cut-price sum.”

It is unlikely Liverpool will even recoup the £4.7 million paid to sign him from Mainz in 2016, however, given how low his stock has fallen and the fact he can leave on a free in 2022.

The club are “relaxed” over the situation, but there is no chance of a “revival” for their No. 22.

With Adrian signing a new two-year contract on Monday, and Alisson set to enter talks over an extension after Copa America, Jurgen Klopp‘s goalkeeping ranks are in a strong position.

Caoimhin Kelleher was subject of speculation earlier this month, but the Irishman is also due to be rewarded with an improved deal as he settles into the role of No. 2.

In theory, Karius could opt to stay with Liverpool throughout the 2021/22 campaign, collecting a handsome pay packet before assessing his options as a free agent the following summer.

But it will be made clear to him that there would be no opportunity for him at first-team level unless there was a major injury crisis, though it is likely youngsters such as Marcelo Pitaluga and Jakub Ojrzynski would still be preferred.

There have been reports of Bundesliga interest, while prior to his switch to Union Berlin, Karius was linked with a £6 million move to Montpellier in Ligue 1.