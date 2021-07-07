7 things we love from Liverpool FC’s new training kit range

The new season is fast approaching for Liverpool and with it comes a new range of kits, training gear and apparel from Nike for fans worldwide to get their hands on.

The Reds’ partnership with Nike is now heading into its second season and we’ve already seen the new home and away kit – the latter of which impressed many with its 1990s throwback.

While kits and apparel can often cause a divide in opinions, the vast range of options means there is something out there to suit everyone’s tastes around the world.

Whether it be a Liverpool hoodie, sweatpants, t-shirt, jacket or the training kit the player’s themselves don throughout the season, you have a lot to choose from.

And to lend a helping hand, we’ve picked out seven of our favourites from Liverpool’s new training range for the 2021/22 season.

Clean, simple and with no sponsors (the key selling point), this is one of the leading options from Nike’s range this season as it ticks one box after another.

It certainly looks comfortable and it’s a smart look whether you opt for teal or fossil, ideal for everyday wear and that’s why we love it.

It’s lightweight, has pockets and is a relatively loose fit to keep you comfortable as you stay dry.

This one comes in both men and women’s sizes, but the designs are slightly different as the latter fit has a hood while the former has a crimson look in line with the home kit.

A perfect option for the autumn and winter months!

The iconic swoosh is back and you really cannot go wrong with this classic tee, which is available in men’s, women’s and kid sizes.

There are a few different designs to select from and while simple in its look, it’s simply superb.

Who doesn’t love a bucket hat? And here, you get two in one with the reversible option for men and women which means more bang for your buck.

They look a lovely fit and are designed to help keep you dry and comfortable, what more could you want?!

There are few things as annoying as clothes having no pockets, but you don’t have to worry with these shorts as they come with side pockets.

A simple black look, with mesh lining and an elastic waistband is the ideal combination and they’re multi-purposeful for training or everyday wear. You couldn’t ask for more!

If you want to get your hands on a piece that Liverpool’s players will regularly don, then this is the one for you.

The elite version uses Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology and it comes in men and women’s sizes, but there is a version for various budgets and also one for the kids.

It’s stylish, certainly looks comfortable and in the cooler months is bound to keep you warm.

This one has already proved a hit, and it’s not hard to see why.

A black hoodie always hits the mark and the three stripes on both sleeves is a class touch that offers a pop of colour and a nod to the home and away kits.

Available in both men and kids sizes, and with matching sweatpants, this is one of our absolute favourites and you’ll want to add it to your collection!