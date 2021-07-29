Best photos as Liverpool hit 3 and Gomez and Van Dijk return

Liverpool played well but somehow lost 4-3 to Hertha Berlin on Thursday evening, as Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez made welcome returns.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men were back in action after their 1-0 win over Mainz last week, with Hertha representing a tougher assignment.

The two sides met in Innsbruck, in the Austrian Alps, and you won’t get much nicer settings for a football match.

Most pleasingly, both Van Dijk and Gomez were named in the matchday squad, with the former looking typically laid-back before kickoff.

There was another start for man-mountain Ibrahima Konate, who cut an assured figure in the opening 45 minutes.

Naby Keita and Harvey Elliott were the standout players in an entertaining first half, looking equally impressive in their No.8 roles.

Keita and Mohamed Salah combined expertly for Takumi Minamino‘s goal that made it 2-2, after Sadio Mane had already reduced the arrears.

Van Dijk and Gomez finally returned to action after almost ten and nine months away, respectively, in what were the most pleasing sights imaginable for any Liverpool supporter.

Klopp may not be delighted with the result, but he will know that this was another invaluable 90 minutes for his players.

Next up for Liverpool is a meeting with Serie A side Bologna next Thursday, with two 60-minute games taking place in France.