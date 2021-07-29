This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Best photos as Liverpool hit 3 and Gomez and Van Dijk return

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool played well but somehow lost 4-3 to Hertha Berlin on Thursday evening, as Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez made welcome returns.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men were back in action after their 1-0 win over Mainz last week, with Hertha representing a tougher assignment.

The two sides met in Innsbruck, in the Austrian Alps, and you won’t get much nicer settings for a football match.

INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA - Thursday, July 29, 2021: A general view during the pre-match warm-up before a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Hertha BSC at the Tivoli Stadion. (Pic by Jürgen Faichter/Propaganda)

Most pleasingly, both Van Dijk and Gomez were named in the matchday squad, with the former looking typically laid-back before kickoff.

INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA - Thursday, July 29, 2021: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk before a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Hertha BSC at the Tivoli Stadion. (Pic by Jürgen Faichter/Propaganda)

There was another start for man-mountain Ibrahima Konate, who cut an assured figure in the opening 45 minutes.

INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA - Thursday, July 29, 2021: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté during the pre-match warm-up before a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Hertha BSC at the Tivoli Stadion. (Pic by Jürgen Faichter/Propaganda)

Naby Keita and Harvey Elliott were the standout players in an entertaining first half, looking equally impressive in their No.8 roles.

INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA - Thursday, July 29, 2021: Liverpool's Naby Keita (R) is tackled by Hertha BSC’s Suat Serdar during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Hertha BSC at the Tivoli Stadion. (Pic by Jürgen Faichter/Propaganda)

INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA - Thursday, July 29, 2021: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Hertha BSC at the Tivoli Stadion. (Pic by Jürgen Faichter/Propaganda)

Keita and Mohamed Salah combined expertly for Takumi Minamino‘s goal that made it 2-2, after Sadio Mane had already reduced the arrears.

INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA - Thursday, July 29, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (R) celebrates his side's second goal with team-mate Naby Keita during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Hertha BSC at the Tivoli Stadion. (Pic by Jürgen Faichter/Propaganda)

Van Dijk and Gomez finally returned to action after almost ten and nine months away, respectively, in what were the most pleasing sights imaginable for any Liverpool supporter.

INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA - Thursday, July 29, 2021: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk makes his return from a long injury lay off as a substitute during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Hertha BSC at the Tivoli Stadion. (Pic by Jürgen Faichter/Propaganda)

INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA - Thursday, July 29, 2021: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk makes his return from a long injury lay off as a substitute during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Hertha BSC at the Tivoli Stadion. (Pic by Jürgen Faichter/Propaganda)

INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA - Thursday, July 29, 2021: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk makes his return from a long injury lay off as a substitute during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Hertha BSC at the Tivoli Stadion. (Pic by Jürgen Faichter/Propaganda)

INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA - Thursday, July 29, 2021: Liverpool's Joe Gomez during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Hertha BSC at the Tivoli Stadion. (Pic by Jürgen Faichter/Propaganda)

Klopp may not be delighted with the result, but he will know that this was another invaluable 90 minutes for his players.

INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA - Thursday, July 29, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Hertha BSC at the Tivoli Stadion. (Pic by Jürgen Faichter/Propaganda)

Next up for Liverpool is a meeting with Serie A side Bologna next Thursday, with two 60-minute games taking place in France.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.

Already a subscriber? Log in here