Harry Wilson has left Liverpool after 16 years at the club, with the Reds agreeing to a £12 million deal with the Championship’s Fulham.

After five different loan spells since he turned 18 back in 2015, Wilson has now found a permanent place to call home and it’s with Marco Silva and the Cottagers.

The 24-year-old has consistently been on the fringes at Anfield having been considered surplus to requirements, and he now becomes the third outgoing in the last week.

The deal is reported to be in the region of £12 million, adding to the sales of Marko Grujic (£10.5m to Porto) and Taiwo Awoniyi (£6.5m to Union Berlin).

Liverpool have also agreed a 15 percent sell-on clause with the Championship club.

Fulham were the ones to land the Wales international after a multitude of clubs were credited with interest following his consistent season with Cardiff in 2020/21.

His time with the Bluebirds saw Wilson add to his experience in England’s second division, which now stands at 90 appearances for a return of 29 goals and 19 assists.

And the Cottagers will look to tap into that as they plot their way back to the Premier League at the first time of asking following their 18th-place finish that led to their relegation.

At 24, it is the right time for Wilson to put down some roots and forge a route forward in his career having been on Liverpool’s books since under-9 level.

Wilson leaves with just two senior appearances to his name for the Reds, the first of which came in 2017 and the last more than three years later in 2020.

It’s a return on investment for Liverpool despite agreeing to a fee lower than the one they rejected last summer, and he could be joined by the likes of Nat Phillips and Neco Williams in heading for the exit over the coming weeks.

All the best, Harry!