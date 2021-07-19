With reports claiming Jordan Henderson could leave as early as this summer due to a stall in contract talks, Liverpool fans have moved to criticise the club.

The Athletic‘s James Pearce claimed on Monday morning that after “no real progress” was made in initial negotiations between the club and their captain, Henderson could consider his options.

PSG and Atletico Madrid have been credited with an interest in the 31-year-old, whose current deal expires in 2023.

Dominic King of the Mail went so far as to suggest that “there is now the real possibility that he will leave this summer.”

With Gini Wijnaldum having already departed on a free transfer, this would see two of Klopp’s most-used midfield options leave in one summer, which could be potentially fatal to Liverpool’s hopes.

There are major doubts over the reliability of claims Henderson could leave, however, given his commitment to the club as captain.

But nevertheless, Liverpool fans have taken to social media to voice their opinions on the matter.

The majority of fans want Henderson to stay…

If Liverpool sell Jordan Henderson I’m going to hide under a rock and never come back. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) July 19, 2021

Jordan Henderson should retire at Liverpool, it's really as simple as that. — RF9 ?? (@SambaRole) July 19, 2021

New summer priority for Liverpool: Keep Jordan Henderson at all costs. #AnnounceHendo — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) July 19, 2021

Jordan Henderson is hugely important to #LFC on and off the pitch. Extending his contract so he retires at the club is an absolute no brainer. He’s getting better as he gets older and will be a big part of Klopp’s plans to succeed in next few years. Great footballer and leader. — Si Steers (@sisteers) July 19, 2021

Letting Jordan Henderson leave makes no sense as he’s the captain and he’s so important in the dressing room. Letting Jordan Henderson leave makes no sense also because he has played his best football over the past few years and he’s a genuine top class midfielder. #LFC pic.twitter.com/3S4shP9SxA — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) July 19, 2021

Moving on ageing players is generally a clever move, but you don’t get rid of both Henderson and Gini this summer and remain competitive at the top level https://t.co/9M4S0gM6s0 — Stephen McGarty (@stephenmcgarty) July 19, 2021

Henderson goes. That’s the beginning of our demise. Horrendous decision to let him go no matter how you spin it — S (@9squeeze) July 19, 2021

The sad part about Jordan Henderson’s contract situation, is the following. •Gini’s contract problems came first

•Now it’s Hendo

•What if the same happens to Van Dijk, Salah, Mané, Firmino, Alisson, Robertson? We’re done for. Klopp needs to put his foot down and stop this. — ?????? (@KIopptinho) July 19, 2021

Me, on my day off, choosing to ignore the Jordan Henderson rumours. pic.twitter.com/sGtg6WUhR3 — Keifer MacDonald (@KeiferMacd) July 19, 2021

Letting Henderson go is something you can’t really put a positive spin on. Everyone knows I don’t rate him anywhere nearly as highly as other LFC fans, but he just simply possesses intangibles that are invaluable to the club — BPComps (@borgixprxdeli) July 19, 2021

We couldn’t have asked for a better captain than Henderson after Gerrard left. lead us to our first ever premier league title, lead us to a Champions league. If he wants to retire at Liverpool, let him do that. He is a club legend. pic.twitter.com/ZaCfwSmeue — • (@The_Gerrard_Era) July 19, 2021

While some saw sense in the story, and others suggested it was all agent talk…

If Liverpool were reluctant to give Gini Wijnaldum a big new deal, and he played every single game, it’s not a huge shock that they’re in a similar boat with an often-injured Jordan Henderson. — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) July 19, 2021

If we are signing 5 of our best players to contracts leading them into age 33-34

We are hoping for more than a little luck 5 players + a 35 year old Henderson on > £10m a year contracts Peak title winning age is 27-28 — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) July 19, 2021

“If anyone thinks Henderson is leaving us anytime soon then they are on a different planet… I’ll happily give odds of a 100/1 he signs a new deal.” – KopiteRTK in the comments.

We spoke about agents and their “jobs” on the #FB4 last night . It’s literally to try and get the best for their clients . LFC haven’t got any intention of selling hendo IMO . LFC are also within their rights not to offer a 31 year old who has 2yrs left a new deal .#LFC — Grizz Khan (@GrizzKhan) July 19, 2021

“Top journo takes phone call from football agent and writes story.” – Chris Morris on Facebook.

Agents feeding stories to get better deals. I’d do the same TBF. Look after your client. — Graeme Kelly (@GraemeKelly1) July 19, 2021

Many turned their attention back to the club’s owners…

No shock that Henderson, who led both Liverpool players and PL captains in coming together against the Super League, has now been told a contract isn't there for him. Never forget who we're owned by and what they've tried to do. — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) July 19, 2021

FSG literally threw Steven Gerrard out of the club and forced him to go to America. They would easily let Henderson go if it meant them saving money. #FSGOUT — Dean Coombes (@DeanCoombes) July 19, 2021

just remembered Hendo is the one who started the anti-ESL protest in the club against John Henry… — ryan ?? (@lfcryxn) July 19, 2021

Jordan Henderson started the ESL protest… pic.twitter.com/Kq2kTncX9t — ???? ?? (@AlexFtbl) July 19, 2021

“Why is this even a surprise given the owners’ financial attitudes…ESL, ticketing and furloughing. Always felt it was going to be interesting to see how Henderson would figure for a contract extension with his injury history and age etc. These guys are ruthless, the club is run like a business and there is no room for sentiment. Look how Gini was treated.” – Snakedoctor in the comments.

People need to understand that other owners would be setting Klopp up for one of the greatest dynasty’s ever, whether Hendo stays or not this is at least the fifth example of them disgracing themselves in the last 18 months alone. No more defending them, they’ve gotta go — Tommy (@TLister77) July 19, 2021

Gini frozen out

Hendo not being given a new contract

Salah and Van Dijk still not given a new contract

Adrian got his new contract easily though Fenway Sports Group, you have officially beaten me pic.twitter.com/9GireEzldS — Dillon ? (@DilTee_) July 19, 2021

We blocked FSG’s super league idea, so they’ve decided to ruin our entire club. It’s the only explanation I have for why Adrian and Kelleher have had their contracts sorted, but not Hendo, Salah, VVD, Fabinho, Alisson etc? Our club captain and best players uno?? — FSG OUT (@ShaunlfcT) July 19, 2021