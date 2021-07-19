LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 17, 2020: Liverpool’s captain Jordan Henderson celebrates scoring an injury time winning goal, only for it to to be ruled out for offside, following a VAR review during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 237th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“He should retire at Liverpool” – Fans react to Jordan Henderson exit claims

With reports claiming Jordan Henderson could leave as early as this summer due to a stall in contract talks, Liverpool fans have moved to criticise the club.

The Athletic‘s James Pearce claimed on Monday morning that after “no real progress” was made in initial negotiations between the club and their captain, Henderson could consider his options.

PSG and Atletico Madrid have been credited with an interest in the 31-year-old, whose current deal expires in 2023.

Dominic King of the Mail went so far as to suggest that “there is now the real possibility that he will leave this summer.”

With Gini Wijnaldum having already departed on a free transfer, this would see two of Klopp’s most-used midfield options leave in one summer, which could be potentially fatal to Liverpool’s hopes.

There are major doubts over the reliability of claims Henderson could leave, however, given his commitment to the club as captain.

But nevertheless, Liverpool fans have taken to social media to voice their opinions on the matter.

 

The majority of fans want Henderson to stay…

 

While some saw sense in the story, and others suggested it was all agent talk…

“If anyone thinks Henderson is leaving us anytime soon then they are on a different planet…

I’ll happily give odds of a 100/1 he signs a new deal.”

KopiteRTK in the comments.

“Top journo takes phone call from football agent and writes story.”

Chris Morris on Facebook.

 

Many turned their attention back to the club’s owners…

“Why is this even a surprise given the owners’ financial attitudes…ESL, ticketing and furloughing. Always felt it was going to be interesting to see how Henderson would figure for a contract extension with his injury history and age etc.

These guys are ruthless, the club is run like a business and there is no room for sentiment. Look how Gini was treated.”

Snakedoctor in the comments.

Fan Comments

