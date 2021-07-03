Jordan Henderson of England celebrates scoring their fourth goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Quarter Final match at the Stadio Olimpico, Rome. Picture credit should read: Jonathan Moscrop / Sportimage
Jordan Henderson gets his first goal as England cruise into Euro semi finals

Jordan Henderson netted his first goal for his country as England cruised into the Euro 2020 semi-final, beating Ukraine 4-0 in Rome on Saturday night.

The Liverpool captain headed home a corner shortly after coming on as a substitute for Gareth Southgate’s side, who were already 3-0 up after goals from Harry Kane (2) and Harry Maguire.

It was Henderson’s first for his country in his 62nd appearance for England – the longest run for any player’s first goal for England.

Henderson replaced Declan Rice just before the hour and headed home Mason Mount’s corner six minutes after coming on.

It resulted in a typically passionate celebration for the England No.8, finally getting his goal for his country.

In his 33 minutes, Henderson was superb, showing typical energy, drive and enthusiasm – despite the game well won.

Speaking post-match, Hendo showed typical humility, saying: Hendo: “It’s about time to be honest! It’s been a long time coming. Thankfully I’ve managed to get on the scoresheet but overall I’m delighted for the lads tonight.”

ROME, ITALY - JULY 03: England's Jordan Henderson celebrates after scoring the fourth goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Quarter-final match between Ukraine and England at Olimpico Stadium on July 03, 2021 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Chris Ricco - UEFA)

England will play Denmark, who beat Czech Republic 2-1 in Saturday’s other quarter-final, on Wednesday night at Wembley.

The other semi-final sees Italy face Spain on Tuesday, again at Wembley.

It means that Liverpool teammates Henderson and Thiago could meet in the final next Sunday.

