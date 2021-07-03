Jordan Henderson netted his first goal for his country as England cruised into the Euro 2020 semi-final, beating Ukraine 4-0 in Rome on Saturday night.

The Liverpool captain headed home a corner shortly after coming on as a substitute for Gareth Southgate’s side, who were already 3-0 up after goals from Harry Kane (2) and Harry Maguire.

It was Henderson’s first for his country in his 62nd appearance for England – the longest run for any player’s first goal for England.

Henderson replaced Declan Rice just before the hour and headed home Mason Mount’s corner six minutes after coming on.

It resulted in a typically passionate celebration for the England No.8, finally getting his goal for his country.

In his 33 minutes, Henderson was superb, showing typical energy, drive and enthusiasm – despite the game well won.

Speaking post-match, Hendo showed typical humility, saying: Hendo: “It’s about time to be honest! It’s been a long time coming. Thankfully I’ve managed to get on the scoresheet but overall I’m delighted for the lads tonight.”

England will play Denmark, who beat Czech Republic 2-1 in Saturday’s other quarter-final, on Wednesday night at Wembley.

The other semi-final sees Italy face Spain on Tuesday, again at Wembley.

Jordan Henderson is so good. We are better with him with him in the team. A leader and quality footballer. Reads the game superbly, passes excellently. — Whitehouse Address (@TheWAddress) July 3, 2021

YES Hendo lad @JHenderson. What a performance this is from @EnglandFootball and brilliant momentum now for the next game. Some tough decisions for Gareth for the semi-final and hopefully will have everyone available to select from. https://t.co/ijBeIPV2Bt — DrZaf (@sportsdrzaf) July 3, 2021

It means that Liverpool teammates Henderson and Thiago could meet in the final next Sunday.