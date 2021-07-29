Liverpool will play two 60-minute friendlies against Serie A side Bologna next week, with Jurgen Klopp confirming their plans ahead of a move to France for the next stage of pre-season.

The Reds had been expected to schedule another friendly between Thursday night’s clash with Hertha Berlin and the Anfield double-header against Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna.

It was then reported that Bologna would be the opposition as Liverpool move from Austria to France for a brief training camp.

Speaking to LFCTV before Thursday’s clash with Hertha, the manager has now confirmed that his side will play two 60-minute friendlies against the Italian club.

“It’s now the last game in Austria, then we go to France, we have two 60-minute games against Bologna there,” Klopp said.

“Then we get home – finally, Anfield is calling! We’re getting closer. The season is not too far away anymore, so we should be better prepared.”

Liverpool have confirmed the two friendlies will be played on August 5, with kickoffs at 3pm and 5pm (BST), though the exact location hasn’t been announced.

This would suggest that the games will be held at the Reds’ training camp in Evian behind closed doors without fans in attendance.

Bologna finished 12th in last season’s Serie A, and have friendlies lined up against Dortmund (July 30) and Pordenone (August 8) either side of their clashes with Liverpool.