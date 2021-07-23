It’s back to 90 minutes for Liverpool as they turn up the intensity for their friendly clash against Mainz this evening. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Untersberg-Arena is 5.15pm (UK).

Tonight’s blog is run by Joanna Durkan, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @JoannaDurkan_ & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Matip, Tsimikas; Milner, Keita, Elliott; Mane, Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain

Subs: Adrian, Karius, H. Davies, Bradley, Koumetio, Phillips, Beck, N. Williams, Gordon, Cain, Clarkson, Morton, Jones, Minamino, Jota, Origi

Our coverage updates automatically below: