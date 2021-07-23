This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

LIVE: Liverpool vs. Mainz – Follow the Reds’ latest pre-season friendly here!

It’s back to 90 minutes for Liverpool as they turn up the intensity for their friendly clash against Mainz this evening. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Untersberg-Arena is 5.15pm (UK).

Tonight’s blog is run by Joanna Durkan, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @JoannaDurkan_ & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Matip, Tsimikas; Milner, Keita, Elliott; Mane, Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain

Subs: Adrian, Karius, H. Davies, Bradley, Koumetio, Phillips, Beck, N. Williams, Gordon, Cain, Clarkson, Morton, Jones, Minamino, Jota, Origi

Our coverage updates automatically below:

Fan Comments

