Liverpool continued pre-season training in Austria on Thursday, with former Man City midfielder Yaya Toure in attendance as he took notes from Jurgen Klopp‘s session.

The Reds are finalising their preparations for their next pre-season friendly against Mainz, with the intensity increasing as the days go by in Saalfelden.

With Klopp and his squad due to travel to Grodig on Friday, they took in one of their final sessions of the week at their training camp under the Alps, with Virgil van Dijk among those involved.

Guest for the morning was Toure, who is now working as a coach for Russian Premier League side FC Akhmat Grozny, with the 38-year-old observing training and holding talks with Klopp.

The ex-City midfielder, whose brother Kolo spent three years with the Reds and made 24 appearances for the current manager, posed for a series of photographs with the Liverpool squad, including Van Dijk, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

“Great to meet coach Klopp and watch the Liverpool squad training!” Toure wrote on Instagram.

“Top manager and what a humble man, really enjoyed my time with you coach Klopp and the lads here today.”

Akhmat described it as an “exchange of experience,” with Toure no doubt taking pointers from Klopp’s work with the Liverpool squad and the session in the Austrian sunshine.

The Russian club are at the end of their pre-season tour of Germany and Austria, and begin the new league campaign away to Krylya Sovetov on Sunday.

Toure took up his role on the coaching staff at Akhmat at the start of the month, having left a position as assistant manager with Ukrainian side Olimpik Donetsk in May.

As a player, he took on Liverpool 13 times, with five wins, three draws and five defeats, failing to record a win over Klopp’s side in three meetings in the Premier League.