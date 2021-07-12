It was a summer of activity for Liverpool’s internationals at Euro 2020, with plenty to cheer about but equal to that was some heartwrenching moments.

Another international tournament has come and gone with the conclusion of Euro 2020, one that saw 24 teams take in the sights of 11 different countries.

There were countless stunning goals and mesmerising fixtures and Liverpool players more than took their part in a tournament that was a year in the waiting.

The showpiece would see Jordan Henderson vie for the trophy but it would be Italy that emerged victorious as ghosts of penalty shootout pasts came to the fore once more.

And before attention is fully turned toward season 2021/22, here are Liverpool’s numbers at Euro 2020.

7

Players to feature in the tournament: Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Xherdan Shaqiri, Diogo Jota, Harry Wilson, Neco Williams and Andy Robertson.

29

The combined games for Liverpool’s representatives in the tournament.

12

The number of victories for the Reds’ squad.

5

Total goals scored: Shaqiri (3), Jota (1), Henderson (1).

1,368

The total minutes played combined: Robertson (270), Wilson (50), Williams (137), Shaqiri (372), Thiago (64), Henderson (151), Jota (324).

2

The number of total assists: Shaqiri (1), Jota (1).

6

Reds qualified for the knockout stages.

50

The minutes of the least used player, Wilson (50).

0

Yellow cards shown to Liverpool players.

372

Minutes of the most used player, Shaqiri.

1

Red card dished out, was for Wilson in Wales’ last-16 defeat to Denmark.

13

Total starts as a collective: Shaqiri (5), Robertson (3), Jota (4), Williams (1).

1

Player in the final: Henderson, who received a silver medal.