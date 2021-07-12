This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Maiden goals & final berth – Liverpool FC at Euro 2020 in numbers

It was a summer of activity for Liverpool’s internationals at Euro 2020, with plenty to cheer about but equal to that was some heartwrenching moments.

Another international tournament has come and gone with the conclusion of Euro 2020, one that saw 24 teams take in the sights of 11 different countries.

There were countless stunning goals and mesmerising fixtures and Liverpool players more than took their part in a tournament that was a year in the waiting.

The showpiece would see Jordan Henderson vie for the trophy but it would be Italy that emerged victorious as ghosts of penalty shootout pasts came to the fore once more.

And before attention is fully turned toward season 2021/22, here are Liverpool’s numbers at Euro 2020.

SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - JULY 01: Thiago Alcantara of Spain looks on during the Switzerland Training Session ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Quarter Final match between Spain and Switzerland at Petrovski Stadium on July 01, 2021 in Saint Petersburg, Russia (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo - UEFA)

7

Players to feature in the tournament: Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Xherdan Shaqiri, Diogo Jota, Harry Wilson, Neco Williams and Andy Robertson.

29

The combined games for Liverpool’s representatives in the tournament.

12

The number of victories for the Reds’ squad.

ROME, ITALY - JULY 03: England's Jordan Henderson celebrates after scoring the fourth goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Quarter-final match between Ukraine and England at Olimpico Stadium on July 03, 2021 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Chris Ricco - UEFA)

5

Total goals scored: Shaqiri (3), Jota (1), Henderson (1).

1,368

The total minutes played combined: Robertson (270), Wilson (50), Williams (137), Shaqiri (372), Thiago (64), Henderson (151), Jota (324).

2

The number of total assists: Shaqiri (1), Jota (1).

SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - JULY 02: Xherdan Shaqiri of Switzerland celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Quarter-final match between Switzerland and Spain at Saint Petersburg Stadium on July 02, 2021 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (Photo by Joosep Martinson - UEFA)

6

Reds qualified for the knockout stages.

50

The minutes of the least used player, Wilson (50).

0

Yellow cards shown to Liverpool players.

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS - Saturday, June 26, 2021: Wales' Neco Williams looks dejected as Denmark celebrate the fourth goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Round of 16 match between Wales and Denmark at the Amsterdam Arena. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

372

Minutes of the most used player, Shaqiri.

1

Red card dished out, was for Wilson in Wales’ last-16 defeat to Denmark.

13

Total starts as a collective: Shaqiri (5), Robertson (3), Jota (4), Williams (1).

1

Player in the final: Henderson, who received a silver medal.

