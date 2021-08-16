Sheffield United have made good on their interest in Ben Davies by signing the out-of-favour Liverpool centre-back on a season-long loan deal.

It’s been far from the dream move for Davies having failed to play a competitive minute for Liverpool since his arrival in January when the central defensive ranks were besieged by injury.

The 25-year-old was overlooked by Jurgen Klopp in favour of Ozan Kabak, Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips and will now make a return to the Championship in search of regular football.

The Blades have long been credited with an interest, with manager Slavisa Jokanovic having previously confirmed the desire to land the ex-Preston defender as he plots the club’s immediate return to the Premier League.

Davies heads to Bramall Lane off the back of a disrupted pre-season having left the Austria training camp due to personal reasons.

He would eventually link back up with the Reds squad to feature in the final pre-season outing against Osasuna to take his summer minutes to 55, but the figure is not to be added to in a competitive setting at Anfield.

Instead, Davies will occupy the left-sided centre-back position and link up with former Reds striker Rhian Brewster in the Championship – a division he boasts 129 games experience in.

Liverpool will receive a loan fee from Sheffield United, reported to be £500,000, with the deal also reported to include a £500,000 bonus if the Blades earn promotion back to the Premier League.

The Blades have progressed to the third round of the League Cup but have just one point to their name in the Championship after their opening two games.

All the best, Ben.