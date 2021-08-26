LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, June 25, 2020: Liverpool supporters celebrate at Anfield after their side were crowned Premier League Champions following Manchester City's defeat by Chelsea. The supporters have waited 30 years for this their 19th Championship title. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool face tricky Champions League deja vu but fans say “bring it on!”

Liverpool‘s group stage opponents for the Champions League have been confirmed and fans were left with a sense of deja vu about the whole thing.

The Reds are on the hunt for No. 7 this season and their journey will start with Atletico Madrid, Porto and AC Milan in Group B after the draw was completed on Thursday.

Diego Simeone will make his return to Anfield along with Luis Suarez with a spot of revenge up for grabs against the side who knocked the Reds out in 2019/20.

Another familiar foe in Porto continued the reunion tour of years gone by before, with AC Milan rounding off what is to be a tough, but exciting, test for the Reds.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the, long drawn out, draw…

 

There were mixed views over meeting Atletico…again

 

As you’d expect, there was a real sense of we’ve been here before…

 

Safe to say, the Reds have a job on their hands…

 

But that’s what the competition is about, bring it on!

Fan Comments

