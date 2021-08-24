With a week to go until the end of the summer transfer window, there are at least 12 potential deals involving Liverpool that are worth keeping an eye on.

The transfer window is set to close at 11pm on August 31, leaving clubs in the Premier League seven days to complete their business for the campaign ahead.

For Liverpool, the focus has primarily been on sales and new contracts, with Xherdan Shaqiri, Marko Grujic and Harry Wilson among those moved on while Fabinho, Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk have all extended their deals.

While Jurgen Klopp and those on the club’s recruitment staff would have preferred to conclude their incomings and outgoings early in the summer, the reality is that this is never possible.

In the final week of the transfer window, then, there could still be a lot going on at Kirkby.



The fringe players

Liverpool have brought in sizeable fees for a number of their squad players so far this summer, with Wilson (£12m), Grujic (£10.5m), Shaqiri (£9.5m) and Taiwo Awoniyi (£6.5m) all adding to future funds.

There is potential for more, too, particularly those who find themselves left out of matchday contention due to competition for places.

Divock Origi was on the bench at Norwich but then omitted from an 18-man squad against Burnley that included two substitute goalkeepers and was without Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain due to the birth of his child.

The Belgian is attracting interest from Crystal Palace, Wolves and West Ham, while clubs in Germany are also touted as suitors.

With Ibrahima Konate in and Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez all back fit, Nat Phillips is yet to be involved this season, with Southampton, Brighton, Burnley and Newcastle all reportedly interested.

Meanwhile, Loris Karius is stuck in a familiar situation as his representatives seek a new club, and it is highly likely he leaves either on loan or permanently before the deadline.

Rhys and Neco

Dependable backup players throughout last season, it could be a summer of late change for Rhys Williams and Neco Williams, whose futures are up in the air.

For the centre-back, dropping back down to sixth choice – at best – suggests a loan move would be beneficial this summer, though much would depend on options for Phillips.

When it comes to the right-back, the likes of Southampton, Leeds, Aston Villa, Burnley, Norwich, Cardiff and Swansea have all been linked over the course of the summer, with Liverpool‘s asking price set at £10 million.

Southampton, Villa and Norwich have effectively ruled themselves out of the running with other deals, while it has been speculated that Williams will instead stay as backup to Alexander-Arnold.

But a late twist cannot be ruled out at this stage, with youngster Conor Bradley waiting in the wings.

Academy exits

Much of Liverpool‘s business will be in cutting down the numbers at academy level, with Sheyi Ojo the standout player in this regard.

Now 24, Ojo spent the summer training with the under-23s at Kirkby, but with two years left on his contract will be sold if possible, and the Championship seems the most realistic destination.

Others who could be sold are Morgan Boyes, Tony Gallacher, Elijah Dixon-Bonner and Luis Longstaff.

For 19-year-old midfielder Jake Cain a loan move to the Football League could be in the offing, following long-time team-mate Leighton Clarkson, who has joined Blackburn.

Still time for an incoming?

For much of the summer, it was expected that Liverpool would make two further additions: one in midfield, one in attack.

As it stands, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones look set to take Gini Wijnaldum‘s place in the squad between them, with the 18-year-old producing an impressive display in his first-ever Premier League start against Burnley.

When it comes to the attack, however, there is certainly still scope for another signing – especially if Origi joins Shaqiri through the exit.

The likes of Harvey Barnes, Pedro Neto, Jonathan David and Ismaila Sarr have all been linked, but there is a sense that if any player is brought in, it would be more of a surprise in line with Diogo Jota‘s £45 million switch last summer.

The odds remain high, though, that Konate is the only major signing at Anfield this summer.