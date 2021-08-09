It was an enjoyable end to pre-season for Liverpool at Anfield on Monday night, with some entertaining football and plenty of positives.

For the second night in a row, 40,000 fans were in attendance, with new signing Ibrahima Konate making his Anfield bow.

There was a poignant You’ll Never Walk Alone, followed by a round of applause for the late Michael Robinson.

It was the Bobby Firmino and Taki Minamino show in the first half: each getting on the scoresheet, with two for Bobby and Minamino assisting the third goal.

Bobby’s first was nicely assisted by Kostas Tsimikas, as the Greek left-back took his chance ahead of what will be a run in the side in Andy Robertson‘s absence.

Konate enjoyed his evening, getting 80 minutes in his legs.

The second half saw Thiago and Jordan Henderson get their minutes of pre-season – the latter coming on for the final 20 minutes, receiving a warm applause from the Reds crowd.

There was also an Anfield appearance finally for Ben Davies, six months after arriving from Preston.

All in all, it was a very positive night, with little to worried about.

Next up: Norwich away on Saturday evening as the Premier League season gets underway.