Taki, Bobby and… Ben Davies! Best photos as Liverpool end pre-season on a high

It was an enjoyable end to pre-season for Liverpool at Anfield on Monday night, with some entertaining football and plenty of positives.

For the second night in a row, 40,000 fans were in attendance, with new signing Ibrahima Konate making his Anfield bow.

There was a poignant You’ll Never Walk Alone, followed by a round of applause for the late Michael Robinson.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, August 9, 2021: Liverpool players stand for a moment's applause for former player Michael Robinson before a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Club Atlético Osasuna at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It was the Bobby Firmino and Taki Minamino show in the first half: each getting on the scoresheet, with two for Bobby and Minamino assisting the third goal.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, August 9, 2021: Liverpool's Takumi Minamino celebrates after scoring the first goal during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Club Atlético Osasuna at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Bobby’s first was nicely assisted by Kostas Tsimikas, as the Greek left-back took his chance ahead of what will be a run in the side in Andy Robertson‘s absence.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, August 9, 2021: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (L) celebrates with team-mate Kostas Tsimikas after scoring the second goal during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Club Atlético Osasuna at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, August 9, 2021: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (L) celebrates after scoring the third goal, his second, with team-mate Takumi Minamino during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Club Atlético Osasuna at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Konate enjoyed his evening, getting 80 minutes in his legs.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, August 9, 2021: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (L) celebrates after scoring the third goal, his second, with team-mate Ibrahima Konaté during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Club Atlético Osasuna at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, August 9, 2021: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Club Atlético Osasuna at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The second half saw Thiago and Jordan Henderson get their minutes of pre-season – the latter coming on for the final 20 minutes, receiving a warm applause from the Reds crowd.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, August 9, 2021: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Club Atlético Osasuna at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

There was also an Anfield appearance finally for Ben Davies, six months after arriving from Preston.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, August 9, 2021: Liverpool's Ben Davies during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Club Atlético Osasuna at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

All in all, it was a very positive night, with little to worried about.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, August 9, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp applauds the supporters after a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Club Atlético Osasuna at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, August 9, 2021: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson applauds the supporters after a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Club Atlético Osasuna at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Next up: Norwich away on Saturday evening as the Premier League season gets underway.

