The Anfield noise is back in full voice as Liverpool host Burnley in the early Saturday kickoff. Here’s how to watch online and on TV worldwide.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side got life in the Premier League for the 2021/22 season off to the perfect start at Carrow Road and will now look to give the home fans more reasons to celebrate.

After a long 529 days, Anfield will be back at full capacity and the manager “can’t wait to feel this connection again,” and neither can the supporters.

It will be a day to savour and three points against Sean Dyche’s Burnley will be the order of the day to extend the unbeaten run in the league to 12 games following on from last season.

Time to make it two from two, Liverpool.

The match gets underway at 12.30pm (BST) – or 7.30am in New York, 4.30am in Los Angeles, 9.30pm in Sydney, 3.30pm in Dubai and 2.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Burnley is being shown live on BT Sport 1 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Burnley and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ first league game of the season at Anfield on the following channels worldwide:

