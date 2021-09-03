Jurgen Klopp had plenty to smile about following Liverpool‘s 5-1 win at Porto, with the result seeing Curtis Jones star and top spot in Group B retained.

Here are three key things the manager had to say to the media and supporters in his post-match press conference:

1. Jones’ stomach troubles

The 20-year-old was the standout on the night, creating four goals as he seized his chance yet again in midfield but a stomach issue could have derailed it all.

Thankfully, he was able to play freely and the boss joked that whatever it was he needs to keep it around more often.

“Curtis played a good game. He had some problems with his stomach before the game. The doctor told me to keep an eye on him. I told him after the game whatever [the problem] was, keep it!

“Defensively played a top-class game, he defended really well, pressed from the blind side – there were a lot of things I liked. Let’s keep going, Curtis! Not bad tonight.”

Not bad at all!

2. Not a great prognosis for Trent

The news broke on Monday night that the right-back had not travelled before Klopp confirmed a muscle injury prior to kickoff, with his chances of a place in the XI on Sunday looking slim to none.

“He played Saturday and Tuesday. On Sunday he had recovery, on Monday, the only session we had together we walked through it and had meetings.

“No intensity in the session, but Trent anyway felt it in the middle of the session. Felt his adductor in that area [groin]. He now has a little injury.

“It’s not likely for Sunday, no muscle injury heals that quick. After that it’s internationals, I won’t make the decision for him but from what I heard I don’t think it will be possible to be with the national team.”

All signs point to James Milner continuing to deputies for the No. 66 with Joe Gomez and Neco Williams also capable options.

3. Speaking of Man City…

It’s been a taxing run for the Reds with six games in the space of 16 days, with the month of September returning 20 goals in total.

The statistic drew a surprised “oh” from Klopp before he elaborated, saying “unfortunately, it didn’t feel like that!

“We conceded a few but now we play against Man City so I don’t think it makes too much sense to think too much about how many goals we can score against them.

“We need a complex and complete performance against them to have a chance. I’m looking forward to it.”

It’s a huge game in what is only the seventh Premier League matchday. But we too are more than ready for it.