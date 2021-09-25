The last time Liverpool played Brentford, Michael Jackson was at Number 1 with Thriller – and that was exactly what was served up in West London on Saturday night.

Brentford 3-3 Liverpool

Premier League (6), Brentford Community Stadium

September 25, 2021

Goals

Pinnock 27′

Jota 31′ (Henderson)

Salah 54′ (Fabinho)

Janelt 63′

Jones 67′

Wissa 82′

After defeat for Chelsea earlier in the day against Man City, Liverpool kicked off at Brentford as the only unbeaten side in the Premier League this season.

With Thiago, Naby Keita and Harvey Elliott sidelined, Curtis Jones got the nod in midfield for his first league start of the season.

The Reds, sporting their bright new yellow third kit, were almost ahead inside seven minutes when Jones released Mo Salah and he poked his shot past the ‘keeper, only for defender Kristoffer Ajer to superbly clear off the line.

In a breathtaking opening, Brentford then went down the other end and had an almost identical chance, with Bryan Mbuemo chipping over Alisson and Joel Matip providing the goalline clearance.

Seven shots between the two sides in the opening 12 minutes summed up the fast pace and attacking start to the match.

Brentford‘s approach was causing Liverpool issues and the home side took the lead just before the half-hour when a well-worked set-piece routine eventually saw Ethan Pinnock putting the ball away from close range. Liverpool‘s defending was lacking.

The home side’s lead didn’t last long, though, with Diogo Jota again showing his ability in the air. The Portuguese headed home from the middle of the box from Jordan Henderson‘s cross on the right to restore parity and claim his third goal of the season.

Jota thought he had a second just before half-time, following up Jones’ shot that had come back off the post, but the Brentford ‘keeper somehow made a superb save. The fast pace of the game continued.

A frenetic 45 ended all square and it was going to be just as wild in the second half!

Half time: Brentford 1-1 Liverpool

Jones starts with Thiago, Keita and Elliott out

Salah nets his 100th PL goal for LFC – and enters Reds’ top 10 all-time scorers list

Jones hits a rocket – and is immediately subbed!

Liverpool defence struggles vs. Brentford‘s attack

Liverpool started the second half in a positive manner, Jota again denied by Raya from close range. They got their reward – eventually – when Salah netted his 100th Premier League goal for the club.

The Egyptian King beautifully finished from an exquisite ball from Fabinho, but there was an anxious wait after the linesman initially adjudged it to be offside. A VAR review showed Salah was onside and that was his 100th league goal for the Reds – achieved in just 151 appearances, faster than any other Liverpool player.

Only Alan Shearer, Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero have hit 100 Premier League goals in fewer appearances. It was also a goal that saw Salah into Liverpool‘s all-time top 10 goalscorers, his 131st in total.

Brentford responded well and got their own equaliser when Vitaly Janelt eventually put the ball away from close range after a rebound off the crossbar following a three-v-one against Alexander-Arnold at the back post.

But the topsy-turvy game continued apace, with Liverpool re-taking the lead within minutes when Jones unleashed a rocket from the edge of the box that flew into the net at the near post, albeit via a slight deflection.

Jones’ ‘reward’ was to be immediately subbed for Roberto Firmino! 3-2 to the Reds, with Roberto Firmino‘s introduction seeing a change of shape to 4-2-3-1 in an attempt to calm things down.

Salah should have made it four and claimed his second when he was played in superbly by Mane, but he opted to try to chip the keeper and it was far too casual and over the bar it went.

It was a mistake that proved crucial when substitute Yoanne Wissa eventually bundled the ball home for another equaliser to make it 3-3 in the 83rd minute.

Brentford had the ball in the net but the offside flag came to Liverpool‘s rescue, while Brentford keeper Raya made another unbelievable save in stoppage time.

Eventually the points were shared after a frenetic football match.

The Reds head to Portugal next to face Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday night, with a massive game at Anfield next Sunday against Man City.

TIA Man of the Match: Mo Salah

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Brentford: Raya; Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock (M Jorgensen 43′); Canos, Onyeka (Baptiste 68′), Norgaard, Janelt, Henry; Mbuemo, Toney

Subs not used: Fernandez, Jensen, Forss, Wissa, Ghoddos, Zanka, Bidstrup, Roerslev

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones (Firmino 68′); Salah, Mane, Jota

Subs not used: Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Origi

Next match: Porto (A) – Champions League – Tuesday, September 28, 8pm (BST)