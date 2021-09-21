Liverpool take on Norwich in the League Cup third round at Carrow Road this evening. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 7.45pm (UK), the referee is Darren England.

Today’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

Norwich: Gunn; Gibson, Hanley, Omobamidele; Mumba, Rupp, Giannoulis; Lees-Melou, Gilmour; Tzolis, Idah

Subs: Krul, Dowell, Kabak, Rashica, Sorensen, Williams, Pukki

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas; Keita, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Gordon, Minamino, Origi

Subs: Adrian, Phillips, Robertson, Henderson, Morton, Balagizi, Jota

Our coverage updates automatically below: