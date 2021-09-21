Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
NORWICH, ENGLAND - Tuesday, September 21, 2021: Liverpool's Kaide Gordon before the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Norwich City FC and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Norwich vs. Liverpool – Follow the Reds’ League Cup clash here

Liverpool take on Norwich in the League Cup third round at Carrow Road this evening. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 7.45pm (UK), the referee is Darren England.

Today’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

Norwich: Gunn; Gibson, Hanley, Omobamidele; Mumba, Rupp, Giannoulis; Lees-Melou, Gilmour; Tzolis, Idah

Subs: Krul, Dowell, Kabak, Rashica, Sorensen, Williams, Pukki

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas; Keita, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Gordon, Minamino, Origi

Subs: Adrian, Phillips, Robertson, Henderson, Morton, Balagizi, Jota

Our coverage updates automatically below:

