LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 15, 2021: Liverpool's Jordan Henderson celebrates scoring the 3rd goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 1 game between Liverpool FC and AC Milan at Anfield. (Pic by Paul Currie/Propaganda)
Liverpool FC News  

Liverpool 3-2 AC Milan: Player Ratings – What the media and statistics say

Match-winner Jordan Henderson shone in Liverpool‘s 3-2 win over AC Milan, as the Reds started their Champions League campaign in thrilling fashion.

The Reds opened their European account with the visit of their 2005 and 2007 final opponents, in front of an expectant Anfield crowd.

Liverpool were rampant in the opening exchanges, taking the lead through a Fikayo Tomori own goal but seeing Mohamed Salah miss a penalty.

Goals from Ante Rebic and Brahim Diaz turned the game on its head before the break, however, with those inside Anfield left stunned.

But another comeback against Milan was achieved through goals from Salah and Henderson, on a memorable evening on Merseyside.

Here we compare our player ratings with those from the Liverpool Echo, Sky Sports, BBC Sport, FotMob and the TIA readers.

It was Henderson (7.8) who got highest average rating for Liverpool, following a memorable winning strike.

The skipper’s inch-perfect half-volley was a great European moment at Anfield, topping off a strong all-round performance.

The Echo‘s Ian Doyle felt Henderson “set the tempo in midfield” throughout the game, also hailing his “brilliant finish” to clinch all three points.

In joint-second place were Andy Robertson (7.6) and Fabinho (7.6), both of whom enjoyed influential evenings.

Robertson won three duels and made seven recoveries, according to FotMob, as well as having 92 touches overall.

Meanwhile, Fabinho was named Man of the Match by TIA, while Doyle felt the Brazilian “helped push the visitors back” and allow Liverpool to dominate.

Just below was the world-class Salah (7.5), who scored yet another goal and didn’t let his penalty miss affect him.

TIA lauded him for being “hugely involved in our buildup play” and having a top-class left-back in Theo Hernandez “on toast.”

Alisson (6.3) produced the lowest average – in fairness, he did little wrong and couldn’t do much about either Milan goal.

Liverpool are back in Premier League action on Saturday afternoon, with Crystal Palace making the trip to Anfield.

