Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 3-0 at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday, with Ibrahima Konate impressing on his debut as Sadio Mane hit a century.

Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace

Premier League (5), Anfield

September 18, 2021

Goals: Mane 43′, Salah 78′, Keita 89′

The Reds welcomed Palace to Anfield, with only a win satisfactory for the hosts as they looked to go top of the table.

After missing a number of good chances in the first half – Diogo Jota somehow failed to convert from two yards out – Liverpool went in front through Mane’s close-range finish before the break.

Palace enjoyed a strong spell after the restart, but Mohamed Salah fired home his customary goal to ease the nerves inside Anfield.

Substitute Naby Keita then volleyed home a stunning effort, as Liverpool reached the league’s summit.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the victory on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments section.

Many applauded a gritty performance and celebrated Liverpool being top of the league…

LIVERPOOL, TOP OF THE LEAGUE, LIVERPOOL LIVERPOOL, TOP OF THE LEAGUE… — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) September 18, 2021

That's a really good win for #LFC because Crystal Palace were much better than the 3-0 scoreline suggests – today was a battle. Also perhaps shows that the strength of Jurgen Klopp's squad is slightly underrated given he made six changes from midweek. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) September 18, 2021

The Reds have got no money but they’ll still win the league. pic.twitter.com/b2peUsoaKZ — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) September 18, 2021

The exact kind of performance a lot of teams experience after an intense period which included a midweek CL game. Plenty of rotation yet still came through. Keep talking us down , we just don’t care #LFC #Revengetour pic.twitter.com/CY9Hr4HKoU — Grizz Khan (@GrizzKhan) September 18, 2021

Proper win. Didn’t get out of second gear and didn’t need to, echos of 2019-20. Steady introduction for Konate, he’ll come on leaps and bounds. Mo Salah is inevitable, Naby Keita… well then. #LFCdigest — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) September 18, 2021

?The Reds were pretty rubbish but we still won three nil? — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) September 18, 2021

No money, but we could well still win the league. ? pic.twitter.com/OkXeLg6MWV — Ben Kelly (@bkelly776) September 18, 2021

Another 3 points on the board, up the top of the league Reds ?? — Roopa (@LFC_RV) September 18, 2021

Konate’s debut was assessed…

Also think for his first game Konate did very well. Still lots more to come from him as he gets used to league and our style of play. To be able to switch between him, Matip & Gomez is insane. — Wahome (@Homes19LFC) September 18, 2021

Ibrahima Konaté’s game by numbers vs. Crystal Palace: 87% pass accuracy

65 total touches

3 clearances

3/4 ground duels

3/3 tackles

2/3 aerial duels

2 blocks A solid start to life on Merseyside. ? pic.twitter.com/QNEvhI0Nfs — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) September 18, 2021

Konate what a debut! — haikal?? (@hklder) September 18, 2021

Some rued Thiago’s second-half injury…

Hope Thiago is okay! He's been great this season! — B-Rad ?? (@ImOneWithTheKop) September 18, 2021

Reckon Thiago won’t be a knock as we aren’t allowed to fully get our way in games. ????? — Jay (@Jay82_LFC) September 18, 2021

All I can think of now is about Thiago's injury. I hope it was nothing serious and just a precaution. We need him badly this season ?? — Nik*?? ? (@ranjan_rants) September 18, 2021

Gutted for Thiago, was playing quality until his injury. — Samue (@SamueILFC) September 18, 2021

And Keita’s stunner received deserved praise…

Super happy for Naby Keita, used to knock them in for Leipzig like that, celebration oozed confidence, a confident Naby is a dangerous Naby! #LIVCRY — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) September 18, 2021