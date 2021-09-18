Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 18, 2021: Liverpool's Naby Keita (C) celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

“No money but they’ll still win the league” – Liverpool fans revel in win over Palace

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 3-0 at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday, with Ibrahima Konate impressing on his debut as Sadio Mane hit a century.

Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace

Premier League (5), Anfield
September 18, 2021

Goals: Mane 43′, Salah 78′, Keita 89′

The Reds welcomed Palace to Anfield, with only a win satisfactory for the hosts as they looked to go top of the table.

After missing a number of good chances in the first half – Diogo Jota somehow failed to convert from two yards out – Liverpool went in front through Mane’s close-range finish before the break.

Palace enjoyed a strong spell after the restart, but Mohamed Salah fired home his customary goal to ease the nerves inside Anfield.

Substitute Naby Keita then volleyed home a stunning effort, as Liverpool reached the league’s summit.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the victory on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments section.

 

Many applauded a gritty performance and celebrated Liverpool being top of the league…

 

Konate’s debut was assessed…

 

Some rued Thiago’s second-half injury…

 

And Keita’s stunner received deserved praise…

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments