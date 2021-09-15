Champions League nights under the lights at Anfield are back, this time with a capacity crowd as Liverpool host AC Milan in Group B. Here’s how to watch online and on TV worldwide.

It has been 554 days since Jurgen Klopp‘s side felt the special atmosphere that Anfield provides on a European night but that wait ends today.

And for the very first time, Milan are the visitors more than 14 years on from the last meeting between the two teams in the 2007 final.

In the present day, both head into this matchup without a defeat to their name. Liverpool are unbeaten in four in the Premier League and Stefano Pioli’s team have started Serie A with three straight wins.

It makes for an interesting battle ahead, so can the Reds open their group campaign with all three points?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 8pm (BST) – or 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 5am (Thursday) in Sydney, 11pm in Dubai and 10pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. AC Milan is being shown live on BT Sport 1 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. AC Milan is being shown live on TUDNxtra 2 in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. AC Milan and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ opening Champions League game at Anfield on the following channels worldwide:

Tring Sport 2, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand, Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App, Star+, ESPN3 Sur, Stan Sport, DAZN, Sky Sport Austria 1, Sky Sport Austria 4, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Pickx+ Sports 4, Proximus Pickx, Supersport Grandstand, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, Star+, ESPN3 Sur, Arena Sport 1 Serbia, Arena Sport BIH, DStv Now, HBO Max, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 1 Thailand, bTV Action, Voyo Sport, DAZN, PPTV Sport China, QQ Sports Live, iQiyi, Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 3, Nova Sport 3, TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark, Viaplay Estonia, C More Sport 1, C More Suomi, beIN Sports 3, Free, DAZN2, Cosmote Sport 2 HD, beIN Sports Connect Hong Kong, Sport 1 Hungary, Stöð 2 Sport 2, Viaplay Iceland, JioTV, Vidio, Virgin Media Two, Virgin TV Go, 5Stars, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia, WOWOW Live, qazsporttv.kz, Qazsport, SPOTV ON, Arena Sport 1 Serbia, Viaplay Latvia, Viaplay Lithuania, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, GO TV Anywhere, TSN5 Malta, Ziggo Sport Docu, Spark Sport, SuperSport PSL, MaxTV Go, TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium, Polsat Sport Premium 2, IPLA, Eleven Sports 3 Portugal, Digi Sport 3 Romania, telekomsport.ro, Look Plus, Telekom Sport 2 Romania, Digi Online, matchtv.ru, Sportbox.ru, Match! Football 1, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, Sportklub 3 Slovenia, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, Movistar Liga de Campeones 3, Movistar+, C More Sweden, Blue Sport 2, Blue Sport, Exxen, Megogo, TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDNxtra, Paramount+, FPT Play

You can follow all the action tonight and throughout the 2021/22 season with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.