Tonight is the start of Liverpool‘s League Cup campaign at Norwich, a competition that has not been a favourite under Jurgen Klopp. Here’s how to watch online and on TV worldwide.

The Reds continue to impress from one game to the next despite the heavy rotation, with their 2021/22 start seeing them unbeaten in their opening six matches.

Now, they return to the location of their opening day encounter, with Carrow Road playing host and Norwich the next hurdle to clear for Klopps’ side.

Changes aplenty are expected tonight but the Reds could come across a familiar face in Ozan Kabak after he joined the Canaries in the summer after his spell at Anfield.

Liverpool may not be League Cup experts under Klopp but a run of 15 games unbeaten against Norwich dating back to 1995 makes for a welcome omen.

The match gets underway at 7.45pm (BST) – or 2.45pm in New York, 11.45am in Los Angeles, 4.45am (Wednesday) in Sydney, 10.45pm in Dubai and 9.45pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Norwich vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in the UK, which is available to live stream with Sky GO.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Norwich vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ League Cup game of the season on the following channels worldwide:

