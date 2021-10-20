Alisson was the standout player for Liverpool in a bonkers 3-2 win away to Atletico Madrid, but there weren’t many other good ratings overall.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men faced the team who eliminated them from the Champions League back in 2019/20, but the result was far more positive this time around.

Early goals from Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita gave Liverpool an ideal start, but Antoine Griezmann’s double made it 2-2 before half-time.

The Frenchman was then sent off after the break, and while the Reds didn’t do much against 10 men, Salah’s penalty won it for the visitors after substitute Diogo Jota was fouled.

It means Liverpool still have a 100 percent record in Group B, with qualification for the knockout rounds now looking nailed-on.

Here we compare our player ratings with those from the Liverpool Echo, the Independent, BBC Sport, FotMob and the TIA readers.

Alisson (7.9) was deemed the Reds’ best player and rightly so, as he showed why many regard him as the world’s best goalkeeper.

The Brazilian made several crucial saves when Liverpool were on the ropes, standing tall while others around him were wilting.

TIA’s Jack Lusby described Alisson as “vital on a number of occasions”, even though he got away with one “bizarre clearance” that almost ricocheted off Joel Matip.

Karl Matchett of the Independent hailed the keeper’s “great saves and distribution”, also saying he could “do nothing” about Atletico’s goals.

In second place was the irrepressible Salah (7.7), who didn’t have his greatest night but still scored twice, including the match-winning strike from the spot.

Lusby pointed out that the Egyptian King scored for his ninth consecutive game, meaning he has broken yet another Liverpool record.

Taking home the bronze medal was Roberto Firmino (6.5), whose rating was admittedly a fair way below Alisson and Salah’s.

Ian Doyle of the Echo praised “some good interplay” from Liverpool’s No.9, while stats service FotMob noted that he won both of his tackles and made four recoveries.

Sadio Mane (6.0) got the lowest overall score, on a night when he struggled to make any kind of impact before being substituted.

Liverpool face one of their biggest games of the season on Sunday, with the Reds making to trip to Man United looking to go seven points clear of their rivals.