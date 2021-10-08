Jurgen Klopp has carved out a formidable legacy over his six years at Liverpool, creating history and memories to last a lifetime. Here is his tutelage in numbers so far!

On October 8 2015, Liverpool’s trajectory would turn on its head for the better as a charismatic German who called himself the ‘Normal One’ was officially unveiled as the club’s new manager.

Since that day the Reds have only been moving in one direction, and that’s up.

No detail is too small and the harmony between manager, players and fans is as strong as it has ever been, creating the foundation for success.

A Premier League title joined the European Cup, Super Cup and Club World Cup but there promises to be more with Klopp to be at the helm for another few years yet.

328

The number of games the boss has overseen to date.

291

The number of games played by Roberto Firmino, Klopp’s most used player at Liverpool – 45 more than next in line James Milner.

94

The total players used by the manager so far.

671

The total goals that have hit the back of the net for Liverpool; Europe – 128, Premier League – 476, FA Cup – 23, League Cup – 39, Club World Cup – 3, Super Cup – 2.

197

The total victories accumulated across six different competitions.

333

The total goals that have been conceded by the Reds in all competitions.

30

Players have signed for the club under Klopp.

140

Games unbeaten at Anfield from a total of 159 across all competitions; 106 wins, 34 draws and just 19 defeats. Fortress.

2.04

Liverpool’s average goals per game under Klopp.

18

The longest league winning run recorded under his management, notched in 2019/20. It equalled Man City‘s record.

60.06%

Klopp’s win percentage as Liverpool manager, the best return in 125 years.

61

The number of games lost from a total of 328.

96

The recovered points from losing positions in the Premier League under Klopp.

2,192

The number of days as manager, so far!

44

Liverpool’s longest unbeaten run in the Premier League (January 3, 2019 – February 29, 2020)

68

The number of games for the longest Anfield unbeaten run in the Premier League (April 2017 – January 2021)

134

The total goals scored by the most prolific player under Klopp, Mohamed Salah.

1

Klopp became the very first German manager to win the English top-flight title in its 131-year history in 2019/20.

130

The number of clean sheets across all competitions, which started in his first game at Tottenham with the most recent at Norwich in the League Cup.

69

The total assists from Firmino, the highest tally of any other Red under the German’s tutelage.

45

The number of different players to score under Klopp, Emre Can found the net the first and Nat Phillips is the most recent to land his first goal.

479

Points accumulated out of a possible 681 in the Premier League since his arrival in 2015.

65

The different teams faced under Klopp, Liverpool have beaten 60 of them.

64

The number of players to make their club debut under Klopp. It started with Connor Randall while Kaide Gordon, Tyler Morton and Conor Bradley are the latest after the League Cup tie at Norwich.

4

The total trophies added to the cabinet, but there’s still plenty of time for more!

You can watch This Is Anfield‘s interview with Jurgen Klopp to commemorate his six years at Liverpool and 20 in management in full on our YouTube – and please remember to subscribe for more!

If you like what we do, consider becoming a premium member, which gives you access to an ad-free version of This Is Anfield and entry into exclusive competitions, including a signed Klopp shirt.

Thanks for your support!