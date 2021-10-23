“How can you not love Bobby Firmino?” It’s an entirely valid question from Jurgen Klopp, with the No. 9’s willingness to do the dirty work and celebrate in style more than enough to earn admirers.

The Brazilian has been a transformational figure under the tutelage of Klopp, occupying the false nine position and excelling in it every way you look at it.

Firmino is Klopp’s most-used player in his management career with 293 appearances and counting, with his reliability and game intelligence anything but underrated by the boss.

It has not been the smoothest ride for Firmino over the last year but six goals in eight outings and a return of confidence has turned back the clock and opened up new possibilities this season.

And a sarcastic response of “Oh, so we start talking about Roberto Firmino in that much detail again?!” aside when asked about what he offers over others, Klopp was quick to eulogise about a much-loved player in his dressing room.

“He’s a very important player for us, he’s a connector. He’s the best offensive defender I ever saw in my life, definitely,” Klopp said.

“He’s a ball chaser, he’s incredibly smart with all the things he’s doing, technically on the highest level and is able to play in the smallest spaces.

“Can make incredibly good decisions in a really short [space of] time and on top of that scores goals as well.

“That’s why we are all so happy when time to time he rewards himself with a hat-trick [like] last week, or whatever.

“Everyone in the team loves it because obviously sometimes you think he’s a bit short of getting the praise for the effort he puts in.

“I’m not sure about the numbers, but I’m 100 percent sure as an offensive player he ran the most in the last game at Atletico and that says a lot!

“He’s a brilliant boy and a brilliant player. It’s really a joy to work together with him.

“The way we play it’s not impossible without him because we have options, which is good, but how we started playing years ago was because Bobby could play the role he played.

“He was very, very influential in all the things we did.”

But Klopp was not done there as he brilliantly provided examples of why Firmino’s teammates love him as a person and player.

“Bobby is a positive but very, with me at least, very calm person. Everybody loves Bobby, there is no doubt about it. How can you not?” Klopp continued.

“If he was not a nice person, the players would love him because he is doing all the work for them so it helps them!

“Mo and Sadio love him because puts them up, passes the ball not always the last pass but the second last.

“All the midfielders love him because he is chasing all the offensive players of the opponents in their traps.

“And the last line love him as well for the same reason. Ali and he are best friends anyway, so how can you not love Bobby Firmino?

“When he scores it’s always an extra bit of joy, we never had the discussion about Bobby not scoring enough but you face the questions quite frequently but he wouldn’t play if he was not incredibly important anyway.”

‘There’s something that the kop wants you to know, the best in the world his name is Bobby Firmino.’