LFC youngster will embrace position change for long future at “dream club”

Liverpool youngster Conor Bradley is savouring his opportunity to develop alongside the very best the game has to offer and says he’ll be at the club “as long as they want me.”

The 18-year-old was one of three teenage debutants for Liverpool at Norwich in the League Cup last month, alongside Kaide Gordon and Tyler Morton.

It was a valuable learning curve for Bradley who was eager not to let the penalty he gave away to be the main talking point from his debut at right-back, and he managed just that.

Jurgen Klopp was full of praise post-match and his settling words to “be brave” pre-game was invaluable for the youngster, who realised his dream and he’ll play anywhere to continue living it.

A position change further up the pitch was mooted earlier this month by Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough and Bradley is prepared to embrace his versatility.

“It’s my dream club. I’m just happy to play anywhere. As long as I’m playing I’m happy,” he told the Irish Independent.

“I feel like I could do a job further forward on the wing or in midfield but I’m happy at right-back as well. Wherever they want me to play, I’ll play.

“I’d like to be a regular for Northern Ireland, starting every game. I’ll be working hard for that.

“And I’d say the same for Liverpool as well, I want to be starting or definitely in and around the first team anyway and picking up as many games as I can.”

With Trent Alexander-Arnold, James Milner, Neco Williams and even Joe Gomez the current options at right-back, it would make sense to utilise Bradley’s youth experience as a striker and midfielder.

In the meantime, the 18-year-old is embracing the chance to learn from one of the best right-back’s in the world

“Trent’s unbelievable. He’s one of the best right-backs in the world but I’ll be at Liverpool as long as they want me,” Bradley continued.

“I’ll keep learning off Trent and the more I can take from him and put into my game, the better a player I’ll be.

“I just take it all in my stride and keep trying to work hard. I go into games just focused on the fact that I want to play well and impress the manager, Jurgen, and see where that takes me.

“You just have to have confidence in yourself. There’s no point in even playing football if you don’t believe in yourself.”

Bradley currently has three caps for Northern Ireland having made his senior debut for his country before his Liverpool bow, and could be set for more minutes as part of their World Cup qualifiers against Switzerland and Bulgaria this month.