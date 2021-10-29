Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino have been selected to represent Brazil in the November international break, this time with no fear of quarantine or missed games on return.

Much of the discourse during the last international break pertained to Brazil, their red list destinations and their incredibly late final fixture kick-off time.

For Liverpool, it meant neither Alisson nor Fabinho could feature during the Premier League clash at Watford as they instead travelled straight to Spain for the Atletico Madrid fixture and to navigate UK quarantine rules.

Jurgen Klopp cut a frustrated figure at the time but he need not worry this time around, with Brazil only to play two World Cup qualifiers of which neither are on the red list.

In fact, from 4am on November 1, the remaining seven destinations on the UK’s red list will be removed meaning it is no longer a concern for the final international break of 2021.

Firmino has been called back up to Tite’s squad after missing out last time due to having only returned from injury, he has since scored five goals.

While Fabinho‘s selection comes despite currently battling a knock to his knee that Klopp confirmed was “a bit more complicated” than first thought, with a place against Brighton unlikely having yet to return to training.

It could be a positive sign that the expectation is that the injury will not linger for long but Liverpool will not want the issue to be aggravated on international duty.

Brazil are to meet Colombia on November 12 and Argentina on November 16, ensuring they have plenty of time to return, recover and prepare for the Reds’ return to Premier League action against Arsenal on November 20.