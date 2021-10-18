The Premier League fixture dates for the festive period have been confirmed, with Liverpool to host Leeds in the lunchtime kickoff on Boxing Day.

The Reds have enjoyed a near-perfect start to the Premier League campaign so far, sitting second after taking 18 points from their first eight games.

No other side in the English top flight remains unbeaten, with Chelsea the only side to take more points, having won 19 from a possible 24.

Jurgen Klopp will be eager to keep up the momentum in the weeks to come, ahead of a festive schedule that will be as busy as ever.

The Premier League have now confirmed the fixture changes for December and the start of January, with Liverpool kicking off the month with a trip to Everton on December 1.

After clashes with Wolves, AC Milan, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Tottenham, the Reds will take on Leeds at Anfield on Boxing Day, kicking off at 12.30pm.

Though they play again two days later, at least the trip to Leicester has been selected as a late kickoff, with a turnaround of over 50 hours between full-time against Leeds and the first whistle at the King Power.

Finally, there will be no New Year’s Day game for Klopp and his players, with the away clash with Chelsea instead rescheduled to January 2.

Liverpool’s Festive Fixtures

Everton (A) – Wednesday, December 1 – 8.15pm (Amazon)

– Wednesday, December 1 – 8.15pm (Amazon) Wolves (A) – Saturday, December 4 – 3pm (Not on TV)

– Saturday, December 4 – 3pm (Not on TV) AC Milan (A) – Tuesday, December 7 – 8pm (BT Sport

– Tuesday, December 7 – 8pm (BT Sport Aston Villa (H) – Saturday, December 11 – 3pm (Not on TV)

– Saturday, December 11 – 3pm (Not on TV) Newcastle (H) – Thursday, December 16 – 8pm (BT Sport)

– Thursday, December 16 – 8pm (BT Sport) Tottenham (A) – Sunday, December 19 – 4.30pm (Sky Sports)

– Sunday, December 19 – 4.30pm (Sky Sports) Leeds (H) – Sunday, December 26 – 12.30pm (BT Sport)

– Sunday, December 26 – 12.30pm (BT Sport) Leicester (A) – Tuesday, December 28 – 8pm (Amazon)

– Tuesday, December 28 – 8pm (Amazon) Chelsea (A) – Sunday, January 2 – 4.30pm (Sky Sports)

* All times BST.