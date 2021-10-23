Mohamed Salah has made it known that he would “love to stay” at Liverpool until the end of his career, but negotiations with his representatives have “reached a stalemate” over a new contract.

The 29-year-old has found another gear this season, with his 12 goals in 10 appearances also supplemented by his defensive and pressing work, which has helped the Reds remain unbeaten.

Salah’s formidable form has thrust him into the position of the current world’s best in the minds of many but the underlying talk centres around a new contract.

He is tied to Liverpool until 2023 and the club have opened talks over a new deal, but a figure has yet to be agreed upon between the two camps with the Reds knowing they will need to make Salah the highest-paid player in club history.

And according to The Times‘ Paul Joyce, “negotiations have reached a stalemate” with Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas believed to be “seeking more than £400,000 a week” for the No. 11.

This would catapult Salah above the Premier League‘s current top earners Kevin De Bruyne and Cristiano Ronaldo, who earn around £385,000 per week.

Reassuringly, Salah has made it clear that he is eager to see out his career at Anfield and could never see himself playing against the Reds.

“It doesn’t depend on me, but if you asked me I would love to stay until the last day of my football (career),” Salah told Sky Sports.

“But I can’t say much about that, it’s not in my hands. It depends on what the club wants. It doesn’t depend on me.

“At the moment, I can’t see myself ever playing against Liverpool. That would make me sad.”

There’s a distance to bridge between the two parties and the club will need to break its wage structure to make the new contract happen, but they cannot sit around on it for too long.

Salah is an important piece of the jigsaw for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp and his professionalism could make it so that is the case for a long time yet, but that will depend on finding a middle ground during contract talks.