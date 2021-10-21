Harvey Elliott‘s rehab for a serious ankle injury is ongoing and a new setting for his recovery is one of the key reasons Liverpool made the move to their new training base in Kirkby.

The 18-year-old is on a long road to recovery and is expected to miss the rest of the year after suffering a dislocated ankle at Leeds in mid-September.

Surgery was immediately scheduled in the days after and he has been quietly going about his business at Kirkby as he slowly but surely pushes his way back to full fitness.

There is still a long while yet before Elliott is back in contention for Jurgen Klopp but the youngster continues to offer little glimpses into his rehab programmes, starting with an exercise bike and now in the hydro pool.

The rehabilitation technology and tools on hand for the Reds was a key factor in the switch to Kirky in 2020 as no stone was left unturned for performance when fit and recovery when on the comeback trail.

A hydrotherapy complex and specialist sports rehabilitation suites are housed at the AXA Training Centre to serve as an invaluable alternative to land-based therapy.

And the HydroWorx pool itself takes advantage of the body’s buoyancy to help increase mobility and maintain the player’s conditioning, with an underwater treadmill and cameras that the player and medical staff can use for biomechanical movements.

With load-bearing exercises still a way off for Elliott, the in-house hydro pool is a welcome tool in their arsenal that can assist in speeding up the healing process.

It doesn’t perform miracles but it’s an advantage for the club to have at their fingertips, with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez both benefitting from its use last season.

The nature of Elliott’s injury means we will not see him out on the pitch any time soon but every step forward, no matter how small, is positive and Liverpool’s facilities offer him the best chance to make a smooth recovery.