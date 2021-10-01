With the October international break bringing to surface further quarantine frustrations, the latest ‘solution’ will provide an insight into which Reds are fully vaccinated.

A Liverpool quartet of Alisson, Fabinho, Kostas Tsimikas and Sadio Mane have all been called up to represent their country this month, but are destined for red-list countries.

In September, the Reds and fellow Premier League clubs blocked callups due to the enforced 10-day hotel quarantine on their return but now a ‘solution’ has been struck between the top-flight, UK government and health authorities.

It will only pertain to those players who are fully vaccinated, with those who have not received the jab likely to remain in England as they will not be granted exemptions.

Therefore, it will show which players are unvaccinated as clubs will likely to take a hard stance one more as to not be without their players for 10 days.

It is understood that the solution is that instead of a strict 10-day quarantine, players will use a club facility for 10 days, as they cannot return home, but they can leave once a day to train or play.

It maintains a Covid bubble as they are to self-isolate aside from what is considered as their ‘professional duty’.

The ‘exemption’ is one that does not make sense for Jurgen Klopp, with players to be away for their families for at least 22 days and the same issues will arise merely weeks later in the November break.

“So that would mean for the players after the international break they go for 10-12 days with the national teams, and then they go another 10 days away from their families into a quarantine,” Klopp said.

“That’s 22 days and two weeks later there is the next international break.

“It doesn’t sound to me like a real solution, there are different things in it. I don’t think it’s properly thought through.”

There is also an added layer of complexity for Liverpool‘s Brazilian duo as their third and final game kicks off just 35 hours before the Reds resume Premier League action at Watford.

Common sense would suggest Alisson and Fabinho leave after the second World Cup qualifier (October 10), six days before the trip to Vicarage Road but the Brazilian FA have shown they are prepared to play hard ball.