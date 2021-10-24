Jurgen Klopp‘s side provided plenty for the travelling Kop to cheer about with five unanswered goals and they responded in brilliant fashion as always, with one class chant after another.

The occasion is often one marred by nerves in the build-up with Man United long having had Liverpool’s number on their home turf, but it was far from the case on Sunday.

And the Reds did not need to wait long to show the exact trajectory of where the game was going after Naby Keita cooly finished to open the scoring and send the travelling Reds into delirium.

The feeling was magnified as a further three goals would follow thanks to Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah, with the No. 11 then notching another after the break to finish off the scoring.

As United fans fled from the scene of the crime, Reds were revelling in the moment and were on hand to see their voices echo around Old Trafford.

From “Show them the way to go home…”:

Oh my fucking God hahahahahahaahahahahahahaahaha pic.twitter.com/uRsqt958QB — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) October 24, 2021

To a lovely rendition of “Ole’s at the wheel” a time or two, or three…:

?Ole's at the wheel, at the wheel, Ole's at the wheel? (@ozzylfc19x) inside Old Trafford earlier ? #LFC pic.twitter.com/qVd49dXQvh — Spion Kop (@TheKopHQ) October 24, 2021

OLEEEEEEEEEEEEEES AT THE WHEEEELLLLLL pic.twitter.com/0mJhgCrrjs — Tommy (@TLister77) October 24, 2021

And still the Liverpool fans are inside Old Trafford singing “Ole’s at the wheel” pic.twitter.com/cGvGrSW5g5 — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) October 24, 2021

And if you didn’t manage to catch the match, “They hardly touched the ball…”:

They hardly touched the ball ?? pic.twitter.com/Dk55nWlGuA — Paul Senior ? (@PaulSenior1) October 24, 2021

“Salah’s scored 10 in a row!” was a big hit as you’d expect:

"And I like it, I like it, I like it, I like it

Here we goooo

Scousers all over the world" ? pic.twitter.com/vjpXz8XoV5 — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) October 24, 2021

It’s a run of 10 goals in 10 games for Salah and you bet there was an ode to that…””

SALAH’S SCORED 10 IN A ROW. pic.twitter.com/oQJaUqJNkE — saf (@safx41) October 24, 2021

The full-time scenes were glorious and it’ll be a day Reds will not forget any time soon:

The greatest football team on the planet and one of the best to have ever walked this Earth. The best day of all our lives. pic.twitter.com/c6rWINaNT1 — Daniel Austin (@_Dan_Austin) October 24, 2021

? ?? Siii Senor. The away end are ?????? enjoying this lock-in at Old Trafford. pic.twitter.com/AANvnvm4JY — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) October 24, 2021

'Always look on the bright side of life' ? The away end is absolutely enjoying their day out at Old Trafford. pic.twitter.com/QfcqjXSG55 — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) October 24, 2021

Drink it in, Reds. This team are in a class of their own and with a 22-game unbeaten streak now under their belt there can be no mistaking Liverpool’s intentions.

Get in.