Liverpool hat-trick scorer Mohamed Salah (left) celebrates with the match ball after the final whistle during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Sunday October 24, 2021.
“Salah’s scored 10 in a row!” – The sounds of the travelling Kop from United thrashing

Jurgen Klopp‘s side provided plenty for the travelling Kop to cheer about with five unanswered goals and they responded in brilliant fashion as always, with one class chant after another.

The occasion is often one marred by nerves in the build-up with Man United long having had Liverpool’s number on their home turf, but it was far from the case on Sunday.

And the Reds did not need to wait long to show the exact trajectory of where the game was going after Naby Keita cooly finished to open the scoring and send the travelling Reds into delirium.

The feeling was magnified as a further three goals would follow thanks to Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah, with the No. 11 then notching another after the break to finish off the scoring.

As United fans fled from the scene of the crime, Reds were revelling in the moment and were on hand to see their voices echo around Old Trafford.

From “Show them the way to go home…”:

To a lovely rendition of “Ole’s at the wheel” a time or two, or three…:

And if you didn’t manage to catch the match, “They hardly touched the ball…”:

“Salah’s scored 10 in a row!” was a big hit as you’d expect:

It’s a run of 10 goals in 10 games for Salah and you bet there was an ode to that…””

The full-time scenes were glorious and it’ll be a day Reds will not forget any time soon:

Drink it in, Reds. This team are in a class of their own and with a 22-game unbeaten streak now under their belt there can be no mistaking Liverpool’s intentions.

Get in.

