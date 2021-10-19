Liverpool’s Champions League campaign continues tonight with a familiar foe in Atletico Madrid awaiting in the Spanish capital. Here’s how to watch online and on TV worldwide.

The Reds have started the 2021/22 season strongly to sit one point off the top in the Premier League and command the top spot in their Champions League group.

Their two-point lead at the summit of Group B will be put to the test, however, with the Reds having failed to beat Atletico on their home soil in their three previous meetings.

It makes for an interesting clash ahead with a few familiar faces to look out for, including Luis Suarez who has five goals in 10 appearances this season.

Mohamed Salah will look to have an influence at the other end of the pitch after an electric start to his campaign. So can he and the Reds secure their first win at Atletico today?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 8pm (BST) – or 9pm in Madrid, 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 6am (Wednesday) in Sydney, 11pm in Dubai and 10pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Atletico Madrid vs. Liverpool is being shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Atletico Madrid vs. Liverpool is being shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

US Viewers

Atletico Madrid is being shown live on TUDN the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Atletico Madrid is being shown live on TUDN the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Atletico Madrid and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Live audio commentary of Atletico Madrid and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest Champions League game on the following channels worldwide:

You can follow all the action tonight and throughout the 2021/22 season with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.