It’s back to League Cup exploits for Liverpool against Preston, a club they have not faced off against in over 12 years. Here’s how to watch online and on TV worldwide.

The mood within the Liverpool camp will be nothing but positive following their weekend exploits, but it’s another challenge altogether for what will be a rotated side tonight.

A straightforward 3-0 win over Norwich sealed a place in the fourth round of the League Cup, setting up a trip to the Championship’s Preston North End, the temporary home of Sepp van den Berg.

The Liverpool loanee is free to play at Deepdale as both teams battle it out to reach the quarter-finals, which Liverpool last achieved in 2019 – a game Van den Berg featured in as part of the club’s second-youngest lineup of all time.

The question now is, who will be on the right side of the result by night’s end?

The match gets underway at 7.45pm (BST) – or 2.45pm in New York, 11.45am in Los Angeles, 5.45am (Thursday) in Sydney, 10.45pm in Dubai and 9.45pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Preston vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which is available to live stream with Sky GO.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Preston vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ League Cup game on the following channels worldwide:

SportsMax App, SportsMax 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean, SportsMax App, beIN SPORTS 3, Kayo Sports, DAZN, Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport, PPTV Sport China, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, Sky HD, Arena Sport 10 Croatia, Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 5, Viaplay Denmark, Eurosport Player Denmark, discovery+, 6’eren, Viaplay Estonia, V Sport Jalkapallo, V Sport Premium, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Nova Sports 6, 603 HD 603, Digi Sport 2, Stöð 2 Sport 2, Mola TV, Mola TV App, mola.tv, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sport 2, Viaplay Latvia, Viaplay Lithuania, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1, Eleven Sports 4 Poland, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2, matchtv.ru, Sportbox.ru, Match! Football 2, 111 mio Sports 1, Arena Sport 4 Slovenia, DStv App, DAZN 4, Viaplay Sweden, beIN CONNECT Turkey, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event, ESPN+, VTVcab ON, ON Sports

