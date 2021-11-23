Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 8, 2021: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Athletic Club de Bilbao at Anfield. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Harvey Elliott beats out 2 LFC teammates after 7-goal and 11-assist season

Before breaking into Liverpool’s first team, Harvey Elliott thrived on loan with Blackburn and his efforts have been duly rewarded, toppling two Liverpool teammates in the process.

The teenager quickly earned the faith of Jurgen Klopp at the start of this season after an impressive pre-season and 2020/21 campaign, one he spent in the Championship.

Elliott’s loan spell with Blackburn was a hugely beneficial one, with Tony Mowbray readily turning to the youngster and he was rewarded by doing so.

In his 41 Championship outings, which amounted to 2757 minutes from a possible 3690, Elliott scored seven goals and assisted a further 11 to also put Liverpool on notice.

And it also caught the eye of The Northwest Football Awards as he was then nominated for the Rising Star of the Season award, which Elliott went on to win on Monday night.

The 18-year-old was one of seven young players up for the award, which included Liverpool’s Curtis Jones and Sepp van den Berg – with the latter nominated for his time with Preston.

2FMCN27 Ewood Park, Blackburn, Lancashire, UK. 8th May, 2021. English Football League Championship Football, Blackburn Rovers versus Birmingham City; Harvey Elliott of Blackburn Rovers celebrates after scoring to give his side a 4-2 lead after 83 minutes Credit: Action Plus Sports/Alamy Live News

“Just a quick message to say thanks for naming me the Athletic Rising Star of the Season,” Elliott said in his recorded message.

“I just want to say thank you very much for all your votes, me and my family really appreciate it.

“And also a big thank you to Blackburn, the players, the staff and the fans for making me feel so welcome and allowing me to do what I do best. I just want to say a massive thanks to them.”

Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson were also winners at the Northwest Football Awards.

The former won the Premier League Northwest Player of the 2020/21 season and the captain claimed the Billy Seymour Impact Award for his contributions on and off the pitch.

