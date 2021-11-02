Liverpool youngsters Tyler Morton and Kaide Gordon were part of first-team training on Monday, ahead of the Reds’ Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid.

Wednesday night brings the visit of Atletico and a chance to book a place in the last 16 of the Champions League after just four group games.

It is a big opportunity for Liverpool, who play nine times in December including their final Group B game at AC Milan, with pressure off to an extent if progress is secured early.

There have been injury issues throughout Jurgen Klopp‘s squad in recent weeks, however, chiefly in midfield with James Milner, Naby Keita and Harvey Elliott still sidelined.

Monday brought the boost of both Thiago and Fabinho being involved in training, which suggests the pair could be part of the squad to take on Atletico at Anfield.

Morton and Gordon were also involved in the session, as the only two academy players to take part, though Gordon cannot be registered for the Champions League squad.

The 17-year-old is not eligible for List B having only joined the club in February, which would have meant taking up a precious List A spot if he were to feature.

No such issues face Morton, who is already on List B along with the likes of Curtis Jones, Neco Williams, Harvey Davies, Billy Koumetio, Conor Bradley, Owen Beck and Elijah Dixon-Bonner.

James Norris, Jarell Quansah, Luke Chambers, Dominic Corness, Max Woltman, James Balagizi, Harvey Blair and Oakley Cannonier are also on the list, though they are much less likely to be considered.

Given Morton was in the Premier League squad for the first time for Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Brighton, and an extended group of 23 can be named for the Champions League, there is a strong chance he is on the bench on Wednesday.

Youngsters Jake Cain and Leighton Clarkson were given a similar experience last season, with Clarkson even starting against Midtjylland while Koumetio came off the bench for his debut.

If Morton is involved against Atletico, however, he will be unavailable to captain the under-19s against Fernando Torres’ side in the UEFA Youth League earlier in the day.