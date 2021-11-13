Owen Beck got off the mark for the Wales under-21s in special fashion on Friday evening, with a 7-0 victory over Gibraltar the biggest produced in their history.

After breaking through at academy level with Liverpool, Beck has enjoyed an impressive rise in recent months, which included his debut for the first team.

That came off the bench in the 2-0 win over Preston in the League Cup, with the 19-year-old primed for big things on Merseyside in the future.

The youngster is already a regular for the Wales U21s, and on Friday netted his first-ever goal for the youth side in a record-breaking victory over Gibraltar.

Beck opened the scoring in a 7-0 rout, driving forward from left-back before playing a one-two with Luke Jephcott and finishing with his right foot.

Further goals from Jephcott, Joe Adams (two), Dan Williams, Terry Taylor and Ryan Astley earned a big Euro 2023 qualifier win, which is the largest in Wales U21s’ history.

For Beck, it was a significant moment, and the teenager has been tipped as one of the next to make the step up to Robert Page’s senior Wales squad.

If he does, he could be competing with Liverpool team-mate Neco Williams for a starting spot, with Page regularly using the natural right-back on the left flank.

Given the faith in youth shown by both club and country, Beck is in a strong position as he continues his swift development, though he faces a challenge against Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas at Anfield.

Producing the numbers for Wales and Liverpool will certainly help his cause, with a clash against Switzerland to come on Tuesday.