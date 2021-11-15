“Mad tricks” can certainly look good on a football pitch but there is a time and place for it and Harvey Elliott was quick to understand that fact.

The 18-year-old plays in a style that belies his tender years, as too his maturity off the field when assessing his game and what is needed from him.

It’s been a quick rise for Elliott, who kept a close eye on Neymar in his younger years before then looking to do “all these mad tricks” in his own game.

The Brazilian’s flair has long been on show and while known to perhaps take it a little too far on occasion, Elliott learned quickly that maturity is key for knowing if and when to dip into his bag of tricks.

“When I was growing up I tried to base myself on Neymar,” Elliott told Pro Direct Soccer.

“I’d try and do all these mad tricks but as time has gone on you start to realise that it isn’t all about doing tricks.

“Obviously you need to be mature in today’s game and a youngster like me coming through and doing tricks you’re just gonna get snapped aren’t you!

“You have to be clever with it and do it when you can, and when it’s necessary.

“You can’t be too big-headed and you can’t be too full of yourself, you just have to keep working hard,” he added.

It’s that maturity that saw Elliott prosper when handed his opportunity earlier in the season, showing the willingness to do the team thing and “run my socks off until I can’t run anymore.”

Jurgen Klopp showed his faith in the youngster and he made three successive Premier League starts before his nasty ankle injury at Leeds, but it was enough time to make an impression.

Something he continues to do in recovery, of which there remains no timeline return, with his approach widely lauded – but one can expect a carefully placed trick or two on his comeback.