Jurgen Klopp brought bad news during his pre-Chelsea press conference on Friday, with three new Covid cases and another injury for Thiago. Happy New Year, indeed.

Here are four key things from Klopp’s Q&A at Kirkby…

3 new Covid cases…

After Alisson and Roberto Firmino missed Liverpool’s training session on Thursday, Klopp confirmed that three first-team players have tested positive for COVID-19.

Though the manager did not name those ruled out ahead of PCR tests, it seems likely that the Brazilian duo are among those to miss the next seven days.

Klopp also revealed that there are “a few more in the staff” who have tested positive, as cases rises for Liverpool.

“You will see on Sunday when you see the teamsheet,” he said, “It’s pretty clear who is affected.”

Could the game be called off?

With three senior players out with Covid, Andy Robertson suspended and a host of other injuries, there could be cause for Liverpool to apply for a postponement of their trip to Stamford Bridge.

Klopp does not expect that at this stage, though he did say: “We don’t know how it will look in a few hours.”

“It feels like a lottery, when you stand there and wait for the result,” he added.

“It was now pretty much day by day always one case, today now another one and we have to wait.

“The boys are not even in yet, so we have to wait.”

A new injury for Thiago

One player who is confirmed to be missing on Sunday is Thiago, who joins Takumi Minamino on the injury list with an unknown hip problem.

“Taki is probably closer. Taki is running outside, Thiago not yet. It means for him it might take a bit longer,” Klopp explained.

“It’s a hip issue, which we actually have no idea where it’s coming from, so we have to be a little bit patient with that.”

More woe for Thiago, then, while Robertson (suspended), Divock Origi (knee), Nat Phillips (cheekbone) and Harvey Elliott (ankle) also sit out.

Jones’ timely return

However, while Klopp faces the absence of Thiago paired with the imminent departure of Naby Keita to the Africa Cup of Nations, he is boosted by the availability of Curtis Jones.

Jones has not featured since the 2-2 draw with Brighton on October 30, but was back on the bench on Tuesday night after an eye injury and Covid isolation.

“[After] being out for a while, nothing keeps you fresher than a game in the right moment, then games in the right moment,” he said.

“Because then you have a game, you have proper intensity, then you have recovery and all these kinds of things.”

He added: “But yes, it’s cool to have him back, especially with the Thiago situation and the Naby situation from [Monday] on.

“Very important for us, really happy. He looks good.”