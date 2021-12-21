Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 19, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp greets the referees after the FA Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“Because they know he’s right” – Klopp avoids action over Paul Tierney remarks

Jurgen Klopp will not face any punishment for his post-match comments regarding the officiating during Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at Tottenham.

The manager’s frustrations were clear to see during and after Liverpool’s lastest outing, with referee Paul Tierney taking the brunt of his criticism.

And Klopp was not alone in his assessment of how the match unfolded with pundits, ex-referees and fans all questioning the lack of consistency and how key incidents were overlooked.

Typically, any assessment of a referee that is not a glowing endorsement is punished by the FA for ‘bringing the game into disrepute’, but Klopp has escaped any further action.

“It’ll be helpful if you play football in the past,” Klopp said of and to Tierney after the game.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 19, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp is spoken to by the referee during the FA Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“The draw is fine but these situations are crucial. I have no idea what [Tierney’s] problem is with me.

“In the beginning, I was a bit more emotional but it was all fine, but he comes over and gives me a yellow card, which is fine, but I would’ve preferred the right decision on the pitch.”

It was an honest view and the FA have reviewed the comments but will be taking no action, and for Reds it hinted at the fact the boss was only speaking the truth.

There is a fine line to tread and managers and players know it in regards to the officials but they cannot be untouchable if changes are to be made for the better.

There is absolutely no place for abuse but there has to be a place for calling out inconsistencies and asking for accountability as games should not see the officiating dominate post-match discourse.

Fan Comments