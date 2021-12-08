“Dreams come true” for Liverpool’s teenage duo on historic European night

After an emphatic Champions League group stage, Liverpool were able to put the icing on the cake with two new European debutants, at the San Siro of all places.

With rotation the order of the day, Jurgen Klopp named six academy youngsters in his matchday squad to face AC Milan, which included starter Tyler Morton.

The 19-year-old, who left his manager saying “it was a big pleasure to watch the boy playing” was joined by Harvey Davies, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, James Norris, Conor Bradley and Max Woltman in the Reds’ squad.

But it was the latter pair who Klopp turned to with only minutes left on the clock, handing Bradley his European bow and Woltman his debut for his boyhood club.

The 18-year-old’s may have only got a taste of the action on a historic day for Liverpool as they clinched win six from six in the group phase, but it was still very much a “dream come true.”

Taking to Instagram after the unforgettable night, Woltman said: “Dream come true to make my Champions League debut for my childhood club. Proud moment for me and my family! Grateful for the opportunity.”

It was the young forward’s first appearance in a senior squad and it was alongside his close friend and long-time teammate Morton.

Bradley similarly spoke of his pride at another one of his dreams having come true with a European appearance now added to his two League Cup outings this season.

“Champions league debut. Proud moment for me and my family! Dream’s come true,” Bradley penned on Instagram.

The respective posts from the pair were inundated with messages of congratulations, which included notes from the likes of Harvey Elliott, Neco Williams, Caoimhin Kelleher, Paul Glatzel, Owen Beck and many more academy members.

It was another notable night for Liverpool’s academy and Woltman’s debut took the tally to six debutants from the youth ranks this season.

The forward joined Morton, Bradley, Kaide Gordon, Harvey Blair and Beck in receiving the honour and all signs point to more on the horizon.