Jurgen Klopp sent Divock Origi onto the pitch at Molineux with an embrace and some choice words in his ear, with the Belgian going on to seal Liverpool’s 1-0 win at Wolves.

The Reds looked to be coasting to a miserable draw in the Midlands as Diogo Jota contrived to miss a golden opportunity in the second half.

But with Klopp turning to his bench, the strength in reserve he will be hoping to rely upon during the Africa Cup of Nations proved invaluable, with Origi coming on as the hero.

Up against a side he could have joined on more than one occasion over the past few years, the striker was in inspired form as soon as he stepped onto the pitch.

He looked more likely to make something happen than any of Klopp’s three starting forwards, and ultimately, he did, spinning to turn home from Mohamed Salah‘s pass in the 94th minute of the game.

A 1-0 win sealed, Liverpool – at least briefly – moved to the top of the table, with Origi the unlikely hero once again.

Having more than made a habit of timely goals when it matters most, the 26-year-old will have understood exactly what Klopp meant when he spoke to him seconds before replacing Jordan Henderson.

“[He told me:] ‘Be Divock. Try and contribute and in the end help the team’,” Origi told Sky Sports.

“We needed a goal, we knew that. And defensively we also wanted the clean sheet. We played against a good team offensively and defensively.”

Asked what “being Divock” meant, the No. 27 responded in typical philosophical fashion.

“You have to be authentically you. Just play your game, play your best game possible,” he said.

“I try to be in the moment, play by play. Play in the moment. Sometimes you score goals like this and today was a good day!”

Origi added: “We worked so hard to get the three points, and being able to get there and keep the momentum going is the best feeling.

“We prepare so much. Honestly, it’s the feeling that we had a successful week.”