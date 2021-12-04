Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
From the stands to the pitch! Divock Origi’s winner in every glorious angle

Just when one chance after another passed Liverpool by and it appeared as though it was just one of those days, Divock Origi entered from stage right to hit the glorious winner.

The clock was ticking ever closer to the final whistle, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah all had chances to seal the win but Wolves had an answer each and every time.

There was angst and hope in bucket loads and just when you may have resigned yourself to the Reds not seizing the chance to capitalise on Chelsea‘s loss, up pops the super-sub himself.

Introduced in the 68th-minute, it was not until the 94th that the moment arrived. When Salah pulled a pass back to the No. 27, who held off the defender, swivelled and scored.

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 4, 2021: Liverpool's Divock Origi scores an injury tinme winning goal during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. Liverpool won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 4, 2021: Liverpool's Divock Origi celebrates after scoring an injury tinme winning goal during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. Liverpool won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

And the ensuring scenes of celebration were simply glorious.

The entire bench, players and staff alike were on their feet and on the touchline as Origi was rightly mobbed.

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 4, 2021: Liverpool's Divock Origi celebrates after scoring an injury tinme winning goal during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. Liverpool won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 4, 2021: Liverpool's Divock Origi celebrates after scoring an injury tinme winning goal during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. Liverpool won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

And we’re all Virgil, aren’t we?

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 4, 2021: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk (R) celebrates with goal-scorer Divock Origi after an injury tinme winning goal during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. Liverpool won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

But what did it look like from the perspective of the travelling Kop? Well, simply put. Incredible.

Look at those happy faces!

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 4, 2021: Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. Liverpool won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 4, 2021: Liverpool's Andy Robertson celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. Liverpool won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

And this one is just pure art.

2H95FTW Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Divock Origi celebrate after the Premier League match at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton. Picture date: Saturday December 4, 2021.

One can’t underestimate the power of victories such as these and while they certainly made us sweat, it was job done in a glorious fashion.

All Aston Villa of 2019/20-esque, let’s hope we get the same result come May! Up the Reds.

